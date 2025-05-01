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Intro to Gluconeogenesis quiz

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  • What is gluconeogenesis?
    Gluconeogenesis is the synthesis of glucose from non-carbohydrate sources, especially when blood glucose is low.
  • When is gluconeogenesis most active?
    It is most active when dietary carbohydrates are low or during fasting.
  • Why is gluconeogenesis important for the brain?
    Because glucose is the primary energy source for the brain, especially when dietary intake is insufficient.
  • Where does gluconeogenesis primarily occur?
    Gluconeogenesis mainly occurs in the liver.
  • Is gluconeogenesis an anabolic or catabolic process?
    It is an anabolic process, meaning it uses energy to build larger molecules from smaller ones.
  • What are two main non-carbohydrate sources for gluconeogenesis?
    Lactate and amino acids are two main non-carbohydrate sources.
  • How are lactate and amino acids used in gluconeogenesis?
    They are converted into pyruvate, which can then be transformed into DHAP and eventually into glucose.
  • What is DHAP and its role in gluconeogenesis?
    DHAP stands for dihydroxyacetone phosphate and is an intermediate that can be converted into glucose.
  • How does glycerol contribute to gluconeogenesis?
    Glycerol is converted into DHAP, which then helps in the synthesis of glucose.
  • What are the two ways the body can obtain glucose?
    The body can obtain glucose by eating carbohydrates or by synthesizing it through gluconeogenesis.
  • How is gluconeogenesis related to glycolysis?
    Gluconeogenesis is essentially the reverse of glycolysis, but it bypasses certain irreversible steps.
  • What are the irreversible reactions in glycolysis?
    Reactions 1, 3, and 10 in glycolysis are irreversible.
  • How does gluconeogenesis bypass irreversible glycolysis steps?
    It uses different enzymes to bypass the irreversible reactions.
  • When are gluconeogenesis-specific enzymes upregulated?
    These enzymes are upregulated when blood glucose levels are low.
  • What is the main purpose of gluconeogenesis during fasting?
    Its main purpose is to maintain adequate glucose levels for energy, especially for the brain.