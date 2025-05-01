What is gluconeogenesis? Gluconeogenesis is the synthesis of glucose from non-carbohydrate sources, especially when blood glucose is low.

When is gluconeogenesis most active? It is most active when dietary carbohydrates are low or during fasting.

Why is gluconeogenesis important for the brain? Because glucose is the primary energy source for the brain, especially when dietary intake is insufficient.

Where does gluconeogenesis primarily occur? Gluconeogenesis mainly occurs in the liver.

Is gluconeogenesis an anabolic or catabolic process? It is an anabolic process, meaning it uses energy to build larger molecules from smaller ones.

What are two main non-carbohydrate sources for gluconeogenesis? Lactate and amino acids are two main non-carbohydrate sources.