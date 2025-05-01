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Intro to Nucleic Acids definitions

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  • Nucleotide
    Monomer unit of nucleic acids, composed of a phosphate group, pentose sugar, and nitrogenous base.
  • Nucleic Acid
    Polymer of nucleotides responsible for storing and encoding genetic information in cells.
  • DNA
    Type of nucleic acid that stores genetic information using deoxyribose as its pentose sugar.
  • RNA
    Type of nucleic acid that transfers genetic information from DNA to facilitate protein synthesis.
  • Nucleoside
    Precursor molecule consisting of a pentose sugar bonded to a nitrogenous base, lacking a phosphate group.
  • Phosphate Group
    Chemical component attached to a nucleoside, forming a nucleotide and contributing to nucleic acid structure.
  • Pentose Sugar
    Five-carbon sugar present in nucleotides, determining whether the molecule is DNA or RNA.
  • Nitrogenous Base
    Molecular component of nucleotides that encodes genetic information through specific pairing.
  • Ribose
    Pentose sugar found in RNA nucleotides, distinguished by the presence of an -OH group.
  • Deoxyribose
    Pentose sugar in DNA nucleotides, characterized by the absence of an oxygen atom at the 2' position.
  • Genetic Information
    Encoded instructions within nucleic acids that determine cellular structure and function.
  • Polymer
    Large molecule formed by repeated linking of monomer units, such as nucleotides in nucleic acids.
  • Monomer
    Single, repeating unit that joins with others to form a polymer, exemplified by nucleotides in nucleic acids.