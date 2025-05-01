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Nucleotide Monomer unit of nucleic acids, composed of a phosphate group, pentose sugar, and nitrogenous base. Nucleic Acid Polymer of nucleotides responsible for storing and encoding genetic information in cells. DNA Type of nucleic acid that stores genetic information using deoxyribose as its pentose sugar. RNA Type of nucleic acid that transfers genetic information from DNA to facilitate protein synthesis. Nucleoside Precursor molecule consisting of a pentose sugar bonded to a nitrogenous base, lacking a phosphate group. Phosphate Group Chemical component attached to a nucleoside, forming a nucleotide and contributing to nucleic acid structure. Pentose Sugar Five-carbon sugar present in nucleotides, determining whether the molecule is DNA or RNA. Nitrogenous Base Molecular component of nucleotides that encodes genetic information through specific pairing. Ribose Pentose sugar found in RNA nucleotides, distinguished by the presence of an -OH group. Deoxyribose Pentose sugar in DNA nucleotides, characterized by the absence of an oxygen atom at the 2' position. Genetic Information Encoded instructions within nucleic acids that determine cellular structure and function. Polymer Large molecule formed by repeated linking of monomer units, such as nucleotides in nucleic acids. Monomer Single, repeating unit that joins with others to form a polymer, exemplified by nucleotides in nucleic acids.
Intro to Nucleic Acids definitions
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Intro to Nucleic Acids
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
3 problems
Topic
KeyshawnDavis
Nitrogenous Bases
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
4 problems
Topic
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26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
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26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
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26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
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