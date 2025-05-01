What is a nucleotide? A nucleotide is a monomer or single unit of a nucleic acid.

What is a nucleic acid? A nucleic acid is a polymer of nucleotides that stores and encodes genetic information.

What are the two types of nucleic acids? The two types are DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid).

What is the main function of DNA? DNA stores the genetic information of cellular organisms.

What is the main function of RNA? RNA transfers genetic information from DNA to create proteins.

What is a nucleoside? A nucleoside is a precursor to a nucleotide and consists of a pentose sugar and a nitrogenous base.