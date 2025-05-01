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What is a nucleotide? A nucleotide is a monomer or single unit of a nucleic acid. What is a nucleic acid? A nucleic acid is a polymer of nucleotides that stores and encodes genetic information. What are the two types of nucleic acids? The two types are DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid). What is the main function of DNA? DNA stores the genetic information of cellular organisms. What is the main function of RNA? RNA transfers genetic information from DNA to create proteins. What is a nucleoside? A nucleoside is a precursor to a nucleotide and consists of a pentose sugar and a nitrogenous base. What are the three components of a nucleotide? A nucleotide is made up of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base. How is a nucleotide different from a nucleoside? A nucleotide has a phosphate group in addition to the pentose sugar and nitrogenous base found in a nucleoside. What is the pentose sugar in RNA nucleotides? The pentose sugar in RNA nucleotides is ribose. What is the pentose sugar in DNA nucleotides? The pentose sugar in DNA nucleotides is 2-deoxy ribose. What does 'deoxy' mean in deoxyribose? 'Deoxy' means without oxygen, indicating the absence of an -OH group. What is the key structural difference between ribose and deoxyribose? Ribose has an -OH group, while deoxyribose lacks this -OH group and has just an H. Which nucleotide contains an -OH group on its pentose sugar? RNA nucleotides contain an -OH group on their ribose sugar. Which nucleotide lacks an -OH group on its pentose sugar? DNA nucleotides lack an -OH group on their deoxyribose sugar. What are the three key terms to remember when discussing nucleotides? The three key terms are phosphate group, pentose sugar, and nitrogenous base.
Intro to Nucleic Acids quiz
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Intro to Nucleic Acids
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