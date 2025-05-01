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Intro to Nucleic Acids quiz

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  • What is a nucleotide?
    A nucleotide is a monomer or single unit of a nucleic acid.
  • What is a nucleic acid?
    A nucleic acid is a polymer of nucleotides that stores and encodes genetic information.
  • What are the two types of nucleic acids?
    The two types are DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid).
  • What is the main function of DNA?
    DNA stores the genetic information of cellular organisms.
  • What is the main function of RNA?
    RNA transfers genetic information from DNA to create proteins.
  • What is a nucleoside?
    A nucleoside is a precursor to a nucleotide and consists of a pentose sugar and a nitrogenous base.
  • What are the three components of a nucleotide?
    A nucleotide is made up of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • How is a nucleotide different from a nucleoside?
    A nucleotide has a phosphate group in addition to the pentose sugar and nitrogenous base found in a nucleoside.
  • What is the pentose sugar in RNA nucleotides?
    The pentose sugar in RNA nucleotides is ribose.
  • What is the pentose sugar in DNA nucleotides?
    The pentose sugar in DNA nucleotides is 2-deoxy ribose.
  • What does 'deoxy' mean in deoxyribose?
    'Deoxy' means without oxygen, indicating the absence of an -OH group.
  • What is the key structural difference between ribose and deoxyribose?
    Ribose has an -OH group, while deoxyribose lacks this -OH group and has just an H.
  • Which nucleotide contains an -OH group on its pentose sugar?
    RNA nucleotides contain an -OH group on their ribose sugar.
  • Which nucleotide lacks an -OH group on its pentose sugar?
    DNA nucleotides lack an -OH group on their deoxyribose sugar.
  • What are the three key terms to remember when discussing nucleotides?
    The three key terms are phosphate group, pentose sugar, and nitrogenous base.