Skip to main content
Back

Intro to Redox Reactions definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Redox Reaction
    A process involving electron transfer or changes in oxygen and hydrogen atoms bonded to carbon in organic molecules.
  • Oxidation
    A transformation marked by an increase in the number of carbon-oxygen bonds within an organic molecule.
  • Reduction
    A transformation marked by an increase in the number of carbon-hydrogen bonds within an organic molecule.
  • Electron Transfer
    The movement of electrons from one reactant to another, central to general chemistry redox processes.
  • Alcohol
    A compound featuring a single carbon-oxygen bond, serving as an intermediate in redox transformations.
  • Aldehyde
    A molecule with a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to hydrogen, formed during oxidation.
  • Ketone
    A molecule with a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen and bonded to two other carbons, appearing in redox sequences.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A compound with three carbon-oxygen bonds, representing a further oxidized state in organic redox reactions.
  • Carbon-Oxygen Bond
    A linkage whose increasing number signals oxidation in organic molecules.
  • Carbon-Hydrogen Bond
    A linkage whose increasing number signals reduction in organic molecules.
  • Methane
    A hydrocarbon with no carbon-oxygen bonds, serving as a reference point for oxidation.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A molecule with four carbon-oxygen bonds, representing the extreme end of oxidation in organic chemistry.
  • Hydrocarbon
    A molecule composed only of carbon and hydrogen, lacking carbon-oxygen bonds in the context of redox.