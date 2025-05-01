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Redox Reaction A process involving electron transfer or changes in oxygen and hydrogen atoms bonded to carbon in organic molecules. Oxidation A transformation marked by an increase in the number of carbon-oxygen bonds within an organic molecule. Reduction A transformation marked by an increase in the number of carbon-hydrogen bonds within an organic molecule. Electron Transfer The movement of electrons from one reactant to another, central to general chemistry redox processes. Alcohol A compound featuring a single carbon-oxygen bond, serving as an intermediate in redox transformations. Aldehyde A molecule with a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to hydrogen, formed during oxidation. Ketone A molecule with a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen and bonded to two other carbons, appearing in redox sequences. Carboxylic Acid A compound with three carbon-oxygen bonds, representing a further oxidized state in organic redox reactions. Carbon-Oxygen Bond A linkage whose increasing number signals oxidation in organic molecules. Carbon-Hydrogen Bond A linkage whose increasing number signals reduction in organic molecules. Methane A hydrocarbon with no carbon-oxygen bonds, serving as a reference point for oxidation. Carbon Dioxide A molecule with four carbon-oxygen bonds, representing the extreme end of oxidation in organic chemistry. Hydrocarbon A molecule composed only of carbon and hydrogen, lacking carbon-oxygen bonds in the context of redox.
Intro to Redox Reactions definitions
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