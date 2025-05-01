Redox Reaction A process involving electron transfer or changes in oxygen and hydrogen atoms bonded to carbon in organic molecules.

Oxidation A transformation marked by an increase in the number of carbon-oxygen bonds within an organic molecule.

Reduction A transformation marked by an increase in the number of carbon-hydrogen bonds within an organic molecule.

Electron Transfer The movement of electrons from one reactant to another, central to general chemistry redox processes.

Alcohol A compound featuring a single carbon-oxygen bond, serving as an intermediate in redox transformations.

Aldehyde A molecule with a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to hydrogen, formed during oxidation.