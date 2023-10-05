14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Intro to Redox Reactions
1
concept
Identifying Redox Reactions Concept 1
3m
2
example
Intro To Redox Reactions Example 1
1m
3
ProblemProblem
Determine if the following reaction represents an oxidation, reduction or neither.
A
oxidation
B
reduction
C
neither
4
ProblemProblem
Determine if the following reaction represents an oxidation, reduction or neither.
A
oxidation
B
reduction
C
neither
