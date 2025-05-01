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Intro to Redox Reactions quiz

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  • What is the general chemistry definition of a redox reaction?
    A redox reaction involves the transfer of electrons between reactants.
  • How are redox reactions defined in organic chemistry?
    Redox reactions in organic chemistry involve increasing or decreasing the number of oxygen or hydrogen atoms bonded to carbon in a molecule.
  • What characterizes oxidation in organic chemistry?
    Oxidation is characterized by an increase in the number of carbon-oxygen bonds in a molecule.
  • What characterizes reduction in organic chemistry?
    Reduction involves an increase in the number of carbon-hydrogen bonds in a molecule.
  • Which types of compounds are typically excluded from organic redox discussions?
    Hydrocarbons and carbon dioxide are usually excluded from organic redox discussions.
  • What is the first oxidation step for a hydrocarbon?
    The first oxidation step forms the first carbon-oxygen bond, converting a hydrocarbon to an alcohol.
  • What happens to the number of carbon-oxygen bonds when an alcohol is oxidized to an aldehyde or ketone?
    The number of carbon-oxygen bonds increases from one to two.
  • What is formed when an aldehyde or ketone is further oxidized?
    Further oxidation forms a carboxylic acid, which has three carbon-oxygen bonds.
  • What is the focus of organic redox reactions in terms of compound types?
    The focus is on transformations between alcohols, aldehydes/ketones, and carboxylic acids.
  • What is the first reduction step starting from a carboxylic acid?
    The first reduction step decreases the number of carbon-oxygen bonds from three to two, forming an aldehyde or ketone.
  • What happens to carbon-hydrogen bonds during reduction from aldehyde/ketone to alcohol?
    The number of carbon-hydrogen bonds increases as the molecule is reduced to an alcohol.
  • Why are hydrocarbons and carbon dioxide not the focus in organic redox reactions?
    They are not considered organic molecules in the context of redox transformations between alcohols, aldehydes/ketones, and carboxylic acids.
  • What is the relationship between oxidation and carbon-oxygen bonds?
    Oxidation increases the number of carbon-oxygen bonds in a molecule.
  • What is the relationship between reduction and carbon-hydrogen bonds?
    Reduction increases the number of carbon-hydrogen bonds in a molecule.
  • Which section of the oxidation-reduction diagram is most relevant in organic chemistry?
    The section between alcohols, aldehydes/ketones, and carboxylic acids is most relevant.