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Ion An atom or molecule with a net electric charge due to the loss or gain of electrons. Electron A negatively charged subatomic particle found orbiting the nucleus, crucial for chemical bonding and charge. Noble Gas A group of elements with a stable electron arrangement, serving as the model for ion formation. Cation A positively charged species formed when an atom loses one or more electrons. Anion A negatively charged species formed when an atom gains one or more electrons. Isoelectronic A condition where different atoms or ions possess the same number of electrons. Atomic Number A value representing the number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining its identity. Mass Number A value equal to the sum of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus. Charge An electrical property resulting from the imbalance between protons and electrons in an atom or ion. Metal An element type that tends to lose electrons, forming positively charged ions. Nonmetal An element type that tends to gain electrons, forming negatively charged ions. Nucleus The dense central region of an atom containing protons and neutrons. Proton A positively charged subatomic particle located within the atomic nucleus. Neutron An electrically neutral subatomic particle found in the atomic nucleus. Electron Arrangement The specific distribution of electrons around an atom's nucleus, influencing chemical behavior.
Ions (Simplified) definitions
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Ions (Simplified)
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Atomic Mass (Simplified)
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