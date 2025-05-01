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Ions (Simplified) definitions

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  • Ion
    An atom or molecule with a net electric charge due to the loss or gain of electrons.
  • Electron
    A negatively charged subatomic particle found orbiting the nucleus, crucial for chemical bonding and charge.
  • Noble Gas
    A group of elements with a stable electron arrangement, serving as the model for ion formation.
  • Cation
    A positively charged species formed when an atom loses one or more electrons.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged species formed when an atom gains one or more electrons.
  • Isoelectronic
    A condition where different atoms or ions possess the same number of electrons.
  • Atomic Number
    A value representing the number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining its identity.
  • Mass Number
    A value equal to the sum of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus.
  • Charge
    An electrical property resulting from the imbalance between protons and electrons in an atom or ion.
  • Metal
    An element type that tends to lose electrons, forming positively charged ions.
  • Nonmetal
    An element type that tends to gain electrons, forming negatively charged ions.
  • Nucleus
    The dense central region of an atom containing protons and neutrons.
  • Proton
    A positively charged subatomic particle located within the atomic nucleus.
  • Neutron
    An electrically neutral subatomic particle found in the atomic nucleus.
  • Electron Arrangement
    The specific distribution of electrons around an atom's nucleus, influencing chemical behavior.