Ion An atom or molecule with a net electric charge due to the loss or gain of electrons.

Electron A negatively charged subatomic particle found orbiting the nucleus, crucial for chemical bonding and charge.

Noble Gas A group of elements with a stable electron arrangement, serving as the model for ion formation.

Cation A positively charged species formed when an atom loses one or more electrons.

Anion A negatively charged species formed when an atom gains one or more electrons.

Isoelectronic A condition where different atoms or ions possess the same number of electrons.