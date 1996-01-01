Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Ions represent elements that possess either a positive charge or a negative charge.
Ions (Simplified) Concept 1
A positively charged ion is called a cation and a negatively charged ion is called an anion.
Ions (Simplified) Concept 2
Ions are formed from either the loss or gain of electrons by a neutral element.
Ions (Simplified) Example 1
Give the correct number of protons, neutrons and electrons for the following isotope:.
In which pair are the two species both isoelectronic and isotopic?
One isotope of a metallic element has a mass number of 65 and 35 neutrons in the nucleus. The cation that this atom forms has 28 electrons. What is the symbol of the cation?
Which of the following is the symbol for the ion with a +4 charge, 30 neutrons and 21 electrons?
Fill in the gaps for the following table.