GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Atoms and the Periodic Table

Ions (Simplified)

Ions represent elements that possess either a positive charge or a negative charge.

Ions and Stable Electron Arrangements

1

A positively charged ion is called a cation and a negatively charged ion is called an anion.

Ions are formed from either the loss or gain of electrons by a neutral element.

4
Problem

Give the correct number of protons, neutrons and electrons for the following isotope:.

5
Problem

In which pair are the two species both isoelectronic and isotopic?

6
Problem

One isotope of a metallic element has a mass number of 65 and 35 neutrons in the nucleus. The cation that this atom forms has 28 electrons. What is the symbol of the cation?

7
Problem

Which of the following is the symbol for the ion with a +4 charge, 30 neutrons and 21 electrons?

8
Problem

Fill in the gaps for the following table.

