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Isotope Element variant sharing proton count but differing in neutron count, resulting in distinct mass numbers while retaining chemical identity. Atomic Number Value represented by Z, indicating the proton count in an element, which determines its identity on the periodic table. Mass Number Value represented by A, equal to the sum of protons and neutrons in an atom, used to distinguish isotopes. Proton Positively charged particle found in the nucleus, its quantity defines the element and atomic number. Neutron Uncharged particle located in the nucleus, its number varies among isotopes of the same element. Electron Negatively charged particle orbiting the nucleus, balancing protons in a neutral atom. Nucleus Central region of an atom containing protons and neutrons, accounting for most atomic mass. Periodic Table Tabular arrangement of elements, organized by atomic number, used to identify elements and their properties. Neutral Element Species with equal numbers of protons and electrons, resulting in no net electric charge. Atom Smallest unit of an element, composed of a nucleus and electrons, retaining chemical properties. Chemical Properties Characteristics of an element determined by its atomic structure, especially proton count. Identity Unique classification of an element, established by its atomic number and proton count. Species General term for any distinct atomic or ionic form, defined by its proton, neutron, and electron numbers.
Isotopes definitions
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Isotopes
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