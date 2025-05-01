Isotope Element variant sharing proton count but differing in neutron count, resulting in distinct mass numbers while retaining chemical identity.

Atomic Number Value represented by Z, indicating the proton count in an element, which determines its identity on the periodic table.

Mass Number Value represented by A, equal to the sum of protons and neutrons in an atom, used to distinguish isotopes.

Proton Positively charged particle found in the nucleus, its quantity defines the element and atomic number.

Neutron Uncharged particle located in the nucleus, its number varies among isotopes of the same element.

Electron Negatively charged particle orbiting the nucleus, balancing protons in a neutral atom.