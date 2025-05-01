What is an isotope? An isotope is an element with the same number of protons but a different number of neutrons.

What does the atomic number (Z) represent? The atomic number represents the number of protons in an element.

How can you determine the identity of an element using the atomic number? You can look up the atomic number on the periodic table to find the element's identity.

What is the mass number (A) of an atom? The mass number is the sum of the protons and neutrons in an atom.

How do you calculate the number of neutrons in an atom? Subtract the atomic number (Z) from the mass number (A) to get the number of neutrons.

Where are protons and neutrons located in an atom? Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus of the atom.