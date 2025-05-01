Back
What is an isotope? An isotope is an element with the same number of protons but a different number of neutrons. What does the atomic number (Z) represent? The atomic number represents the number of protons in an element. How can you determine the identity of an element using the atomic number? You can look up the atomic number on the periodic table to find the element's identity. What is the mass number (A) of an atom? The mass number is the sum of the protons and neutrons in an atom. How do you calculate the number of neutrons in an atom? Subtract the atomic number (Z) from the mass number (A) to get the number of neutrons. Where are protons and neutrons located in an atom? Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus of the atom. Where are electrons found in an atom? Electrons orbit around the nucleus of the atom. In the example given, how many protons, neutrons, and electrons does the atom have? The atom has 5 protons, 6 neutrons, and 5 electrons. What is the atomic number of boron? The atomic number of boron is 5. What is the mass number of the boron atom in the example? The mass number is 11 (5 protons + 6 neutrons). What makes an atom electrically neutral? An atom is neutral when it has equal numbers of protons and electrons. What is another term for a neutral element? A neutral element is often called an atom. What happens to the charge of an atom if protons and electrons are not equal? The atom becomes an ion, which has a net positive or negative charge. What is the significance of the atomic number in determining chemical properties? The atomic number helps determine the element's identity and its chemical properties. What is the relationship between protons and electrons in a neutral atom? In a neutral atom, the number of protons equals the number of electrons.
Isotopes quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Isotopes
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Ions (Simplified)
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
3 problems
Topic
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 2 of 3
12 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 3 of 3
10 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules