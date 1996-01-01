Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Isotopes are atoms of an element that have the same atomic number, but different mass number.
Isotopes
Isotopes are elements with the same number of protons, but different number of neutrons.
Isotopes Example 1
Which of the following answers give the correct number of subatomic particles for ?
Fill in the gaps for the following table of atoms.