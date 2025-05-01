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Monoprotic Acid A substance capable of donating only one hydrogen ion per molecule during ionization in water. Ionization The process by which a molecule forms ions in solution, often involving transfer of a hydrogen ion to water. Equilibrium Expression A mathematical ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations, excluding liquids and solids. Acid Dissociation Constant A value representing the extent to which a weak acid ionizes in water, denoted as Ka. Base Dissociation Constant A value representing the extent to which a weak base ionizes in water, denoted as Kb. Hydronium Ion A positively charged ion formed when water accepts a hydrogen ion, represented as H3O+. Conjugate Acid A species formed when a base gains a hydrogen ion during a chemical reaction. Kw The ion product constant for water, equal to the product of Ka and Kb. pKa A logarithmic measure of acid strength, calculated as the negative log of Ka; lower values indicate stronger acids. pKb A logarithmic measure of base strength, calculated as the negative log of Kb. Strong Acid A substance with a high Ka value and a low or negative pKa, indicating nearly complete ionization. Weak Acid A substance with a Ka value less than 1 and a pKa greater than 1, indicating partial ionization. Equilibrium Position The side of a chemical reaction where the weaker, more stable acid or base predominates.
Ka and Kb definitions
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