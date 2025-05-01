Monoprotic Acid A substance capable of donating only one hydrogen ion per molecule during ionization in water.

Ionization The process by which a molecule forms ions in solution, often involving transfer of a hydrogen ion to water.

Equilibrium Expression A mathematical ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations, excluding liquids and solids.

Acid Dissociation Constant A value representing the extent to which a weak acid ionizes in water, denoted as Ka.

Base Dissociation Constant A value representing the extent to which a weak base ionizes in water, denoted as Kb.

Hydronium Ion A positively charged ion formed when water accepts a hydrogen ion, represented as H3O+.