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Ka and Kb definitions

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  • Monoprotic Acid
    A substance capable of donating only one hydrogen ion per molecule during ionization in water.
  • Ionization
    The process by which a molecule forms ions in solution, often involving transfer of a hydrogen ion to water.
  • Equilibrium Expression
    A mathematical ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations, excluding liquids and solids.
  • Acid Dissociation Constant
    A value representing the extent to which a weak acid ionizes in water, denoted as Ka.
  • Base Dissociation Constant
    A value representing the extent to which a weak base ionizes in water, denoted as Kb.
  • Hydronium Ion
    A positively charged ion formed when water accepts a hydrogen ion, represented as H3O+.
  • Conjugate Acid
    A species formed when a base gains a hydrogen ion during a chemical reaction.
  • Kw
    The ion product constant for water, equal to the product of Ka and Kb.
  • pKa
    A logarithmic measure of acid strength, calculated as the negative log of Ka; lower values indicate stronger acids.
  • pKb
    A logarithmic measure of base strength, calculated as the negative log of Kb.
  • Strong Acid
    A substance with a high Ka value and a low or negative pKa, indicating nearly complete ionization.
  • Weak Acid
    A substance with a Ka value less than 1 and a pKa greater than 1, indicating partial ionization.
  • Equilibrium Position
    The side of a chemical reaction where the weaker, more stable acid or base predominates.