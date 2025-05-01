What does 'monoprotic' mean when describing an acid? Monoprotic means the acid has only one hydrogen ion (H+) to donate.

What ions are formed when a weak monoprotic acid ionizes in water? It forms H3O+ (hydronium ion) and A- (conjugate base).

How is the equilibrium expression for acid dissociation written? It is written as [A-][H3O+] divided by the concentration of the acid, excluding liquids and solids.

Why are liquids and solids excluded from the equilibrium expression? Because only aqueous and gaseous species are included; liquids and solids do not affect the equilibrium constant.

What does Ka represent in acid-base chemistry? Ka is the acid dissociation constant, measuring the strength of a weak acid.

What does Kb represent in acid-base chemistry? Kb is the base dissociation constant, measuring the strength of a weak base.