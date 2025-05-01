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Ka and Kb quiz

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  • What does 'monoprotic' mean when describing an acid?
    Monoprotic means the acid has only one hydrogen ion (H+) to donate.
  • What ions are formed when a weak monoprotic acid ionizes in water?
    It forms H3O+ (hydronium ion) and A- (conjugate base).
  • How is the equilibrium expression for acid dissociation written?
    It is written as [A-][H3O+] divided by the concentration of the acid, excluding liquids and solids.
  • Why are liquids and solids excluded from the equilibrium expression?
    Because only aqueous and gaseous species are included; liquids and solids do not affect the equilibrium constant.
  • What does Ka represent in acid-base chemistry?
    Ka is the acid dissociation constant, measuring the strength of a weak acid.
  • What does Kb represent in acid-base chemistry?
    Kb is the base dissociation constant, measuring the strength of a weak base.
  • What is the relationship between Ka and Kb for a conjugate acid-base pair?
    Their product equals Kw, the ionization constant of water: Kw = Ka × Kb.
  • How is pKa related to Ka?
    pKa is the negative logarithm of Ka: pKa = -log(Ka).
  • What does a lower pKa value indicate about an acid?
    A lower pKa means the acid is stronger.
  • How do the Ka and pKa values compare for strong and weak acids?
    Strong acids have high Ka and low (possibly negative) pKa; weak acids have Ka < 1 and pKa > 1.
  • What is the formula to convert pKa to Ka?
    Ka = 10^(-pKa).
  • What is the formula to convert pKb to Kb?
    Kb = 10^(-pKb).
  • What is the relationship between pKa and pKb?
    The sum of pKa and pKb equals 14: pKa + pKb = 14.
  • If HF has a higher Ka than acetic acid, which is the stronger acid?
    HF is the stronger acid because it has a higher Ka value.
  • On which side does equilibrium lie in a reaction between a strong and weak acid?
    Equilibrium lies on the side with the weaker acid, as it is more stable.