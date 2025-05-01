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What does 'monoprotic' mean when describing an acid? Monoprotic means the acid has only one hydrogen ion (H+) to donate. What ions are formed when a weak monoprotic acid ionizes in water? It forms H3O+ (hydronium ion) and A- (conjugate base). How is the equilibrium expression for acid dissociation written? It is written as [A-][H3O+] divided by the concentration of the acid, excluding liquids and solids. Why are liquids and solids excluded from the equilibrium expression? Because only aqueous and gaseous species are included; liquids and solids do not affect the equilibrium constant. What does Ka represent in acid-base chemistry? Ka is the acid dissociation constant, measuring the strength of a weak acid. What does Kb represent in acid-base chemistry? Kb is the base dissociation constant, measuring the strength of a weak base. What is the relationship between Ka and Kb for a conjugate acid-base pair? Their product equals Kw, the ionization constant of water: Kw = Ka × Kb. How is pKa related to Ka? pKa is the negative logarithm of Ka: pKa = -log(Ka). What does a lower pKa value indicate about an acid? A lower pKa means the acid is stronger. How do the Ka and pKa values compare for strong and weak acids? Strong acids have high Ka and low (possibly negative) pKa; weak acids have Ka < 1 and pKa > 1. What is the formula to convert pKa to Ka? Ka = 10^(-pKa). What is the formula to convert pKb to Kb? Kb = 10^(-pKb). What is the relationship between pKa and pKb? The sum of pKa and pKb equals 14: pKa + pKb = 14. If HF has a higher Ka than acetic acid, which is the stronger acid? HF is the stronger acid because it has a higher Ka value. On which side does equilibrium lie in a reaction between a strong and weak acid? Equilibrium lies on the side with the weaker acid, as it is more stable.
Ka and Kb quiz
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