GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Acids and Bases

Ka and Kb

Associated with any weak acid or weak base is a Ka or Kb value respectively.

Acid and Base Dissociation Constants.

Ka and Kb Concept 1

Weak acids possess a Ka value less than 1, while weak bases possess a Kb value less than 1. The equilibrium expressions of Ka and Kb are the same as other equilibrium constants we’ve seen.

Ka and Kb Concept 2

The greater the Ka value then the stronger the acid, while the greater the Kb the stronger the base. Ka and Kb are connected by the following equation:

Ka and Kb Example 1

Problem

If the Kb of NH3 is 1.76 x 10-5, determine the acid dissociation constant of its conjugate acid. 

Problem

Which Bronsted-Lowry base has the greatest concentration of hydroxide ions? 

Problem

Which Bronsted-Lowry acid has the weakest conjugate base?

