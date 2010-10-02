Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Associated with any weak acid or weak base is a Ka or Kb value respectively.
Ka and Kb Concept 1
Weak acids possess a Ka value less than 1, while weak bases possess a Kb value less than 1. The equilibrium expressions of Ka and Kb are the same as other equilibrium constants we’ve seen.
Ka and Kb Concept 2
The greater the Ka value then the stronger the acid, while the greater the Kb the stronger the base. Ka and Kb are connected by the following equation:
Ka and Kb Example 1
If the Kb of NH3 is 1.76 x 10-5, determine the acid dissociation constant of its conjugate acid.
Which Bronsted-Lowry base has the greatest concentration of hydroxide ions?
Which Bronsted-Lowry acid has the weakest conjugate base?