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Ketone Bodies Three small molecules produced in the liver from acetyl CoA, serving as alternative energy sources during low glucose availability. Acetone A volatile, neutral molecule with a central carbonyl group, formed by decarboxylation of acetoacetate during ketogenesis. Acetoacetate A carboxylate anion and the first ketone body formed in ketogenesis, serving as a precursor for other ketone bodies. 3-Hydroxybutyrate A reduced form of acetoacetate containing a hydroxyl group on the third carbon, acting as a major circulating ketone body. Acetyl CoA A two-carbon molecule derived from fatty acid oxidation, serving as the substrate for ketone body synthesis in the liver. Beta Oxidation A mitochondrial process breaking down fatty acids to generate acetyl CoA, especially active during fasting or low carbohydrate intake. Ketogenesis A metabolic pathway in the liver converting excess acetyl CoA into ketone bodies during carbohydrate scarcity. Citric Acid Cycle A mitochondrial pathway where acetyl CoA is oxidized for energy, which slows when oxaloacetate is depleted during fasting. Oxaloacetate A four-carbon intermediate in the citric acid cycle, required for acetyl CoA entry and depleted during gluconeogenesis. Ketoacidosis A dangerous condition where excess acidic ketone bodies lower blood pH, most commonly seen in uncontrolled diabetes. Ketosis A metabolic state marked by elevated ketone bodies in blood and urine, occurring during prolonged fasting or carbohydrate restriction. Mitochondrial Matrix The compartment within mitochondria where beta oxidation and ketogenesis take place. NADH A reducing agent that donates electrons during the conversion of acetoacetate to 3-hydroxybutyrate in ketogenesis. Hydrolysis A chemical reaction using water to cleave bonds, such as the conversion of acetoacetyl CoA to acetoacetate. Decarboxylation A reaction removing a carboxyl group as carbon dioxide, as seen in the formation of acetone from acetoacetate.
Ketone Bodies definitions
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