Ketone Bodies Three small molecules produced in the liver from acetyl CoA, serving as alternative energy sources during low glucose availability.

Acetone A volatile, neutral molecule with a central carbonyl group, formed by decarboxylation of acetoacetate during ketogenesis.

Acetoacetate A carboxylate anion and the first ketone body formed in ketogenesis, serving as a precursor for other ketone bodies.

3-Hydroxybutyrate A reduced form of acetoacetate containing a hydroxyl group on the third carbon, acting as a major circulating ketone body.

Acetyl CoA A two-carbon molecule derived from fatty acid oxidation, serving as the substrate for ketone body synthesis in the liver.

Beta Oxidation A mitochondrial process breaking down fatty acids to generate acetyl CoA, especially active during fasting or low carbohydrate intake.