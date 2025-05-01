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Ketone Bodies quiz

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  • What are ketone bodies and where are they produced?
    Ketone bodies are three acetyl CoA metabolites produced in the liver's mitochondria.
  • Which organs use ketone bodies as an energy source when glucose is unavailable?
    The heart, skeletal muscles, and brain use ketone bodies for energy when glucose is scarce.
  • Name the three types of ketone bodies.
    The three types are acetone, acetoacetate, and 3-hydroxybutyrate.
  • Which ketone body contains an alcohol group?
    3-hydroxybutyrate contains an alcohol (OH) group.
  • What is the first step in food catabolism involving lipids?
    Lipids are digested into fatty acids and glycerol.
  • How are fatty acids activated before entering the mitochondria?
    Fatty acids are activated by consuming 2 ATP to form fatty acid acyl CoA in the cytosol.
  • What process produces acetyl CoA from fatty acids?
    Beta oxidation in the mitochondrial matrix produces acetyl CoA from fatty acids.
  • Under what conditions does ketogenesis occur?
    Ketogenesis occurs during low carbohydrate intake, starvation, or diabetes.
  • What happens to oxaloacetate during low carbohydrate conditions?
    Oxaloacetate is depleted, affecting the citric acid cycle and promoting ketosis.
  • What is ketosis?
    Ketosis is a condition where large amounts of ketone bodies are present in the blood and urine.
  • What is ketoacidosis and who is most at risk?
    Ketoacidosis is a dangerous decrease in blood pH caused by ketone bodies, mainly affecting diabetics.
  • Describe the first reaction in ketogenesis.
    The first reaction is a condensation of two acetyl CoA molecules to form acetoacetyl CoA, with loss of CoA-SH.
  • What is formed in the second reaction of ketogenesis and how?
    Acetoacetate is formed by hydrolysis of acetoacetyl CoA, replacing the sulfur group with oxygen.
  • How is 3-hydroxybutyrate formed from acetoacetate?
    3-hydroxybutyrate is formed by reduction of acetoacetate using NADH.
  • How is acetone produced from acetoacetate?
    Acetone is produced by decarboxylation of acetoacetate, resulting in the loss of carbon dioxide.