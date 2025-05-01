What are ketone bodies and where are they produced? Ketone bodies are three acetyl CoA metabolites produced in the liver's mitochondria.

Which organs use ketone bodies as an energy source when glucose is unavailable? The heart, skeletal muscles, and brain use ketone bodies for energy when glucose is scarce.

Name the three types of ketone bodies. The three types are acetone, acetoacetate, and 3-hydroxybutyrate.

Which ketone body contains an alcohol group? 3-hydroxybutyrate contains an alcohol (OH) group.

What is the first step in food catabolism involving lipids? Lipids are digested into fatty acids and glycerol.

How are fatty acids activated before entering the mitochondria? Fatty acids are activated by consuming 2 ATP to form fatty acid acyl CoA in the cytosol.