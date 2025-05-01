Back
What are ketone bodies and where are they produced? Ketone bodies are three acetyl CoA metabolites produced in the liver's mitochondria. Which organs use ketone bodies as an energy source when glucose is unavailable? The heart, skeletal muscles, and brain use ketone bodies for energy when glucose is scarce. Name the three types of ketone bodies. The three types are acetone, acetoacetate, and 3-hydroxybutyrate. Which ketone body contains an alcohol group? 3-hydroxybutyrate contains an alcohol (OH) group. What is the first step in food catabolism involving lipids? Lipids are digested into fatty acids and glycerol. How are fatty acids activated before entering the mitochondria? Fatty acids are activated by consuming 2 ATP to form fatty acid acyl CoA in the cytosol. What process produces acetyl CoA from fatty acids? Beta oxidation in the mitochondrial matrix produces acetyl CoA from fatty acids. Under what conditions does ketogenesis occur? Ketogenesis occurs during low carbohydrate intake, starvation, or diabetes. What happens to oxaloacetate during low carbohydrate conditions? Oxaloacetate is depleted, affecting the citric acid cycle and promoting ketosis. What is ketosis? Ketosis is a condition where large amounts of ketone bodies are present in the blood and urine. What is ketoacidosis and who is most at risk? Ketoacidosis is a dangerous decrease in blood pH caused by ketone bodies, mainly affecting diabetics. Describe the first reaction in ketogenesis. The first reaction is a condensation of two acetyl CoA molecules to form acetoacetyl CoA, with loss of CoA-SH. What is formed in the second reaction of ketogenesis and how? Acetoacetate is formed by hydrolysis of acetoacetyl CoA, replacing the sulfur group with oxygen. How is 3-hydroxybutyrate formed from acetoacetate? 3-hydroxybutyrate is formed by reduction of acetoacetate using NADH. How is acetone produced from acetoacetate? Acetone is produced by decarboxylation of acetoacetate, resulting in the loss of carbon dioxide.
Ketone Bodies quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15