24. Lipid Metabolism
Ketone Bodies
Ketone Bodies - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Ketone Bodies Concept 1
Video duration:1m
2
concept
Ketone Bodies Concept 2
Video duration:1m
3
concept
Ketone Bodies Concept 3
Video duration:1m
4
example
Ketone Bodies Example 1
Video duration:1m
5
concept
Ketone Bodies Concept 4
Video duration:1m
6
concept
Ketone Bodies Concept 5
Video duration:56s
7
concept
Ketone Bodies Concept 6
Video duration:1m
8
example
Ketone Bodies Example 2
Video duration:56s
9
ProblemProblem
Which reaction produces a ketone body with an alcohol functional group? Draw the ketone body.
A
condensation
B
hydrolysis
C
reduction
D
decarboxylation
10
ProblemProblem
How is oxaloacetate related to ketone bodies formation?
A
High levels of acetyl CoA accumulate and increase the rate of citric acid cycle.
B
Oxaloacetate combines with acetyl CoA to form citrate; this leads to formation of ketone bodies.
C
Citric acid cycle is not dependent on oxaloacetate, and all acetyl CoA is free to be oxidized in the cycle.
D
Ketone bodies are formed when oxaloacetate levels are low.
E
Ketogenesis can speed up gluconeogenesis by producing more oxaloacetate.
