Chemical Equilibrium A state where the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products.

Disturbance Any change in conditions such as concentration, pressure, volume, or temperature that disrupts a reaction at equilibrium.

Reactant A substance present at the start of a chemical reaction, which can be increased or decreased to affect equilibrium.

Product A substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction, whose amount can influence the direction of equilibrium shift.

Pressure A force exerted by gas particles in a reaction vessel, influencing equilibrium by favoring the side with fewer or more gas moles.

Volume The space available for a reaction, inversely related to pressure, affecting the direction of equilibrium shifts in gaseous systems.