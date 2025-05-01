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Octet Rule Guideline stating atoms aim for 8 electrons in their outer shell to achieve stability similar to noble gases. Valence Electrons Outer shell electrons involved in chemical bonding and determining how atoms interact with each other. Noble Gas Electron Arrangement Stable electron configuration with a complete outer shell, typically 8 electrons, found in inert gases. Single Bond Connection between two atoms involving two shared electrons, often insufficient for octet completion. Double Bond Bond involving four shared electrons between two atoms, used to help satisfy the octet rule. Triple Bond Bond where two atoms share six electrons, allowing both to achieve a full octet in certain molecules. Covalent Bond Type of chemical bond where atoms share electrons to achieve more stable electron configurations. Incomplete Octet Situation where an atom has fewer than eight electrons in its valence shell, leading to instability. Duet Rule Exception to the octet rule where hydrogen seeks only two electrons to mimic helium's stability. Lewis Dot Structure Diagrammatic representation showing valence electrons as dots around atomic symbols to illustrate bonding. Multiple Bonds Presence of double or triple bonds between atoms to ensure all achieve stable electron arrangements.
Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds definitions
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