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Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds definitions

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  • Octet Rule
    Guideline stating atoms aim for 8 electrons in their outer shell to achieve stability similar to noble gases.
  • Valence Electrons
    Outer shell electrons involved in chemical bonding and determining how atoms interact with each other.
  • Noble Gas Electron Arrangement
    Stable electron configuration with a complete outer shell, typically 8 electrons, found in inert gases.
  • Single Bond
    Connection between two atoms involving two shared electrons, often insufficient for octet completion.
  • Double Bond
    Bond involving four shared electrons between two atoms, used to help satisfy the octet rule.
  • Triple Bond
    Bond where two atoms share six electrons, allowing both to achieve a full octet in certain molecules.
  • Covalent Bond
    Type of chemical bond where atoms share electrons to achieve more stable electron configurations.
  • Incomplete Octet
    Situation where an atom has fewer than eight electrons in its valence shell, leading to instability.
  • Duet Rule
    Exception to the octet rule where hydrogen seeks only two electrons to mimic helium's stability.
  • Lewis Dot Structure
    Diagrammatic representation showing valence electrons as dots around atomic symbols to illustrate bonding.
  • Multiple Bonds
    Presence of double or triple bonds between atoms to ensure all achieve stable electron arrangements.