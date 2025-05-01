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Lewis Dot Symbol Diagram showing an element's symbol surrounded by dots that represent its valence electrons. Electron Dot Diagram Visual representation of valence electrons as dots placed around an element's symbol. Valence Electrons Electrons located in the outermost shell, responsible for chemical properties and bonding. Main Group Elements Elements in groups 1A to 8A, with valence electrons equal to their group number. Transition Metals Elements with valence electrons determined by the sum of s and d electrons, often with variable configurations. Element Symbol Abbreviation representing the nucleus and core electrons of an atom in a Lewis dot symbol. Core Electrons Electrons found in inner shells, not involved in bonding or represented as dots in diagrams. Group Number Number assigned to columns in the periodic table, indicating valence electrons for main group elements. s Electrons Electrons occupying the s orbital, contributing to valence electron count in transition metals. d Electrons Electrons occupying the d orbital, included in valence electron calculations for transition metals. Hydrogen Element with only one shell, where valence and core electrons are the same. Helium Element with two electrons in a single shell, making valence and core electrons identical.
Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) definitions
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Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)
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