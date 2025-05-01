Lewis Dot Symbol Diagram showing an element's symbol surrounded by dots that represent its valence electrons.

Electron Dot Diagram Visual representation of valence electrons as dots placed around an element's symbol.

Valence Electrons Electrons located in the outermost shell, responsible for chemical properties and bonding.

Main Group Elements Elements in groups 1A to 8A, with valence electrons equal to their group number.

Transition Metals Elements with valence electrons determined by the sum of s and d electrons, often with variable configurations.

Element Symbol Abbreviation representing the nucleus and core electrons of an atom in a Lewis dot symbol.