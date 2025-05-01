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Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) definitions

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  • Lewis Dot Symbol
    Diagram showing an element's symbol surrounded by dots that represent its valence electrons.
  • Electron Dot Diagram
    Visual representation of valence electrons as dots placed around an element's symbol.
  • Valence Electrons
    Electrons located in the outermost shell, responsible for chemical properties and bonding.
  • Main Group Elements
    Elements in groups 1A to 8A, with valence electrons equal to their group number.
  • Transition Metals
    Elements with valence electrons determined by the sum of s and d electrons, often with variable configurations.
  • Element Symbol
    Abbreviation representing the nucleus and core electrons of an atom in a Lewis dot symbol.
  • Core Electrons
    Electrons found in inner shells, not involved in bonding or represented as dots in diagrams.
  • Group Number
    Number assigned to columns in the periodic table, indicating valence electrons for main group elements.
  • s Electrons
    Electrons occupying the s orbital, contributing to valence electron count in transition metals.
  • d Electrons
    Electrons occupying the d orbital, included in valence electron calculations for transition metals.
  • Hydrogen
    Element with only one shell, where valence and core electrons are the same.
  • Helium
    Element with two electrons in a single shell, making valence and core electrons identical.