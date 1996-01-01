Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Atoms and the Periodic Table

Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)

Lewis Dot Symbols represent the outer shell electrons of an element.

Lewis Dot Symbols

Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) Concept 1

Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) Example 1

Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) Concept 2

Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) Example 2

Problem

Draw the Lewis Dot symbol for the following element:Sr

Problem

Draw the Lewis Dot symbol for the following element:Pb

Problem

Draw the electron-dot symbol for the following element:Rn

