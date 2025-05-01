What do Lewis dot symbols represent in an atom or ion? Lewis dot symbols represent the valence electrons of an atom or ion.

How do you determine the number of valence electrons for main group elements? For main group elements, the number of valence electrons equals their group number.

How is the number of valence electrons determined for transition metals? For transition metals, the number of valence electrons is the sum of their s and d electrons.

What does the element symbol in a Lewis dot diagram represent? The element symbol represents the nucleus and core electrons of the atom.

What do the dots around the element symbol in a Lewis dot diagram represent? The dots represent the valence electrons of the element.

Why are hydrogen and helium exceptions in Lewis dot symbols? Hydrogen and helium have only one shell, so their valence electrons are also their core electrons.