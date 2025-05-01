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Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) quiz

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  • What do Lewis dot symbols represent in an atom or ion?
    Lewis dot symbols represent the valence electrons of an atom or ion.
  • How do you determine the number of valence electrons for main group elements?
    For main group elements, the number of valence electrons equals their group number.
  • How is the number of valence electrons determined for transition metals?
    For transition metals, the number of valence electrons is the sum of their s and d electrons.
  • What does the element symbol in a Lewis dot diagram represent?
    The element symbol represents the nucleus and core electrons of the atom.
  • What do the dots around the element symbol in a Lewis dot diagram represent?
    The dots represent the valence electrons of the element.
  • Why are hydrogen and helium exceptions in Lewis dot symbols?
    Hydrogen and helium have only one shell, so their valence electrons are also their core electrons.
  • How many dots would you place around the symbol for an element in group 1a?
    You would place one dot, representing one valence electron.
  • How many valence electrons does aluminum have, and why?
    Aluminum has 3 valence electrons because it is in group 3a.
  • Why are Lewis dot symbols less useful for transition metals?
    Transition metals often have unexpected valence electron configurations, making Lewis dot symbols less reliable for them.
  • What group number corresponds to elements with six valence electrons?
    Group 6a elements have six valence electrons.
  • What is the relationship between group number and valence electrons for main group elements?
    The group number directly equals the number of valence electrons for main group elements.
  • Which elements are specifically mentioned as having one valence electron?
    Lithium, sodium, and potassium are mentioned as having one valence electron.
  • What is the main focus when using Lewis dot symbols in chemistry?
    The main focus is on main group elements, not transition metals.
  • What do you need to identify first when determining valence electrons for an element?
    You need to determine if the element is a main group element or a transition metal.
  • How are the valence electrons shown in a Lewis dot symbol for oxygen?
    Oxygen, being in group 6a, is shown with six dots around its symbol.