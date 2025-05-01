Skip to main content
Back

Mass Percent definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/11
  • Mass Percent
    A ratio expressing the portion of an element in a compound as a percentage of the compound's total mass.
  • Weight Percent
    An alternative term for the percentage of an element's mass relative to the total mass of a compound.
  • Element
    A pure substance consisting of atoms with the same number of protons, considered within compounds for composition analysis.
  • Compound
    A substance formed from two or more elements chemically combined in fixed proportions.
  • Molar Mass
    The mass in grams of one mole of a substance, crucial for calculating percent composition.
  • Percent Composition
    The breakdown of a compound showing the percentage by mass of each constituent element.
  • Grams
    A metric unit of mass used to measure the quantity of elements and compounds in calculations.
  • Formula
    A mathematical expression used to calculate the percentage of an element in a compound.
  • Mole
    A standard scientific unit representing a specific number of particles, used for quantifying substances.
  • Percent
    A unitless ratio multiplied by 100 to express a part of a whole in hundredths.
  • Selected Element
    The specific atom within a compound for which the mass percentage is being determined.