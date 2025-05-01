Mass Percent A ratio expressing the portion of an element in a compound as a percentage of the compound's total mass.

Weight Percent An alternative term for the percentage of an element's mass relative to the total mass of a compound.

Element A pure substance consisting of atoms with the same number of protons, considered within compounds for composition analysis.

Compound A substance formed from two or more elements chemically combined in fixed proportions.

Molar Mass The mass in grams of one mole of a substance, crucial for calculating percent composition.

Percent Composition The breakdown of a compound showing the percentage by mass of each constituent element.