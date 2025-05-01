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Mass Percent A ratio expressing the portion of an element in a compound as a percentage of the compound's total mass. Weight Percent An alternative term for the percentage of an element's mass relative to the total mass of a compound. Element A pure substance consisting of atoms with the same number of protons, considered within compounds for composition analysis. Compound A substance formed from two or more elements chemically combined in fixed proportions. Molar Mass The mass in grams of one mole of a substance, crucial for calculating percent composition. Percent Composition The breakdown of a compound showing the percentage by mass of each constituent element. Grams A metric unit of mass used to measure the quantity of elements and compounds in calculations. Formula A mathematical expression used to calculate the percentage of an element in a compound. Mole A standard scientific unit representing a specific number of particles, used for quantifying substances. Percent A unitless ratio multiplied by 100 to express a part of a whole in hundredths. Selected Element The specific atom within a compound for which the mass percentage is being determined.
Mass Percent definitions
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