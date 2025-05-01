What is another name for mass percent? Another name for mass percent is weight percent.

What does mass percent represent in a compound? Mass percent represents the percentage of a given element in a compound.

What two quantities are needed to calculate mass percent? You need the mass of the selected element and the mass of the compound.

What is the formula for mass percent? Mass percent = (mass of element / mass of compound) × 100.

Why do we multiply by 100 in the mass percent formula? We multiply by 100 to convert the ratio into a percentage.

What unit is typically used for the masses in the mass percent calculation? The masses are typically measured in grams.