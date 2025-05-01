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Mass Percent quiz

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  • What is another name for mass percent?
    Another name for mass percent is weight percent.
  • What does mass percent represent in a compound?
    Mass percent represents the percentage of a given element in a compound.
  • What two quantities are needed to calculate mass percent?
    You need the mass of the selected element and the mass of the compound.
  • What is the formula for mass percent?
    Mass percent = (mass of element / mass of compound) × 100.
  • Why do we multiply by 100 in the mass percent formula?
    We multiply by 100 to convert the ratio into a percentage.
  • What unit is typically used for the masses in the mass percent calculation?
    The masses are typically measured in grams.
  • What does the mass percent calculation help us determine?
    It helps us determine the percent composition of any element within a compound.
  • Is mass percent specific to one element or the whole compound?
    Mass percent is specific to one element within the compound.
  • What is the denominator in the mass percent formula?
    The denominator is the mass of the entire compound.
  • What is the numerator in the mass percent formula?
    The numerator is the mass of the selected element.
  • How does molar mass relate to mass percent calculations?
    Molar mass is used to find the mass of the element and the compound for the calculation.
  • Can mass percent be used for any element in a compound?
    Yes, mass percent can be calculated for any element in a compound.
  • What is the main purpose of calculating mass percent?
    The main purpose is to find the percent composition of elements in compounds.
  • If you know the mass percent of all elements in a compound, what should their sum be?
    The sum should be 100%.
  • What is the first step in calculating mass percent?
    The first step is to determine the mass of the element and the mass of the compound.