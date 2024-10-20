- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Silver fully dissolves in hot concentrated nitric acid which acts as an oxidizing agent to form the water-soluble silver nitrate and a brown gas.
Ag (s) + 2 HNO3 (aq) → AgNO3 (aq) + NO2 (g) + H2O (l)
Determine whether 40.0 g of HNO3 is enough to dissolve 30.0 g of Ag.
Iron ore haematite (also spelled hematite) contains iron(III) oxide. Iron can be extracted from iron(III) oxide using a blast furnace according to the following reactions:
C (s) + O2 (g) → CO2 (g)
CO2 (g) + C (s) → 2 CO (g)
Fe2O3 (s) + 3 CO (g) → 2 Fe (l) + 3 CO2 (g)
Calculate the mass (in kg) of solid carbon required to obtain 1.00×102 kg of iron.
Phenyl ethanoate is an odorant that can be found in passion fruit, black tea, and strawberries. It is produced synthetically from the reaction of phenol and ethanoic anhydride.
(CH3CO)2O (ethanoic anhydride) + C6H5OH (phenol) → CH3COOC6H5 (phenyl ethanoate) + CH3COOH (ethanoic acid)
Determine the theoretical yield of phenyl ethanoate if the reaction started with 63.0 g of phenol and 39.0 g of ethanoic anhydride.
The organic compound 1,3-Dinitrobenzene is an explosive agent and a manufacturing by-product of TNT. Assuming that the nitration of nitrobenzene with the aid of a sulfuric acid catalyst and heat proceeds completely to give solely a 1,3-Dinitrobenzene product, identify the limiting reagent if 100 g of nitrobenzene and 100 g of nitric acid are reacted.
C6H5NO2 + HNO3 → C6H4(NO2)2 + H2O
Calculate the amount of excess reactant left after 11.3 mol ZnS and 18.3 mol O2 react according to the following reaction:
2 ZnS(s) + 3 O2(g) → 2 ZnO(s) + 2 SO2(g)
The reactants below combine according to the following equation: M2 + 3 X2 → 2 MX3. The initial amounts of M2 and X2 are shown in Figure A (M = gray; X = orange) while the actual yield is shown in Figure B. What is the percent yield of the reaction?
The reaction of hydrochloric acid with manganese(IV) oxide produces chlorine as shown in the reaction below:
4 HCl(aq) + MnO2(s) → MnCl2(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + Cl2(g)
Consider the scenario where 95.50 g of MnO2 is dissolved in a solution with 114.33 g of HCI
i. Identify the limiting reactant
ii. Calculate the theoretical yield of Cl2 in grams
iii. Calculate the actual yield of chlorine if the percent yield is 76.3 %
Consider the reaction for the recovery of metallic iron:
Fe2O3 (s) + 3 H2 (g) → 2 Fe (s) + 3 H2O (g)
Calculate the percent yield of the reaction of 6.930 g of Fe2O3 in excess H2 if 2.930 g of Fe (s) was produced. The molar mass of Fe2O3 is 159.7 g/mol.