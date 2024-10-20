- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Iron is obtained from iron(III) oxide. In the following series of reactions, (step 1) hot air (O2) reacts with coke (C) to produce CO2 and heat up the blast furnace, (step 2) additional coke reduces CO2 into CO, and (step 3) the very high temperature allows for CO to reduce Fe in Fe2O3.
(Step 1) C (s) + O2 (g) → CO2 (g)
(Step 2) CO2 (g) + C (s) → 2 CO (g)
(Step 3) Fe2O3 (s) + 3 CO (g) → 2 Fe (l) + 3 CO2 (g)
Write mole ratios to show the relationship between reaction components.
The diagram below represents the reaction: X2 + 3 Y2 → 2 XY3.
Determine the number of moles of product that can form from (i) 2.0 mol X2 and (ii) 2.0 mol Y2.
For the following unbalanced reaction: Na(s) + H2SO4(aq) → Na2SO4(aq) + H2(g). Calculate the amount (in moles) of sodium sulfate produced from 8.00 mol Na and 14.0 mol of H2SO4.
The balanced reactions below shows the combustion of propane:
C3H8 (g) + 5 O2 (g) → 3 CO2 (g) + 4 H2O (g)
If 132.1 g of C3H8(g) is completely combusted, calculate the mass in grams of oxygen needed for this process.
Assuming that the reaction below goes to 100% completion, calculate the mass of each reactant needed to produce 360 L of water with a molar mass of 18.013 g/mol. The density of water is 1.00 g/mL.
2 H2 (g) + O2 (g) → 2 H2O (l)
Consider the following reaction:
3 NaBH4 (aq) + 4 BF3 (g)→ 3 NaBF4 (aq) + 2 B2H6 (g)
Calculate the number of hydrogen atoms in the B2H6 produced if 16.5 moles of NaBF4 are also formed.