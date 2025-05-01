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Curie A unit representing 3.7 x 10^10 radioactive disintegrations per second, commonly used to express radioactivity. Becquerel The SI unit for radioactivity, defined as one nuclear disintegration occurring each second. Roentgen A measure of ionizing intensity for gamma and X-rays, equal to 2.1 x 10^9 charges per cubic centimeter. Rad A unit quantifying absorbed radiation energy, equal to 1 x 10^-5 joules per gram of material. Gray An SI unit for absorbed radiation energy, where one equals one joule per kilogram, equivalent to 100 Rads. REM A unit reflecting absorbed dose adjusted for biological effect, calculated as Rads multiplied by Relative Biological Effectiveness. Sievert An SI unit for measuring biological tissue damage from radiation, with one equal to 100 REMs. Disintegration A single event where an unstable atomic nucleus emits radiation, forming the basis for radioactivity measurement. Ionizing Intensity The capacity of radiation, such as gamma or X-rays, to generate charged particles in a given volume of air. Relative Biological Effectiveness A factor expressing how different types of radiation vary in causing biological damage, with higher values for alpha particles. Gamma Rays High-energy electromagnetic radiation often measured for ionizing intensity and biological effect in radioactivity studies. X-rays A form of electromagnetic radiation with high energy, commonly assessed for exposure and ionizing intensity. Alpha Particles Heavily charged particles with high biological effectiveness, significantly impacting tissue compared to other radiation types. Beta Particles Light, fast-moving particles emitted during radioactive decay, with a relative biological effectiveness similar to gamma rays.
Measuring Radioactivity definitions
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