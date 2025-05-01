Curie A unit representing 3.7 x 10^10 radioactive disintegrations per second, commonly used to express radioactivity.

Becquerel The SI unit for radioactivity, defined as one nuclear disintegration occurring each second.

Roentgen A measure of ionizing intensity for gamma and X-rays, equal to 2.1 x 10^9 charges per cubic centimeter.

Rad A unit quantifying absorbed radiation energy, equal to 1 x 10^-5 joules per gram of material.

Gray An SI unit for absorbed radiation energy, where one equals one joule per kilogram, equivalent to 100 Rads.

REM A unit reflecting absorbed dose adjusted for biological effect, calculated as Rads multiplied by Relative Biological Effectiveness.