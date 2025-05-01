What does the unit Curie (Ci) measure in radioactivity? Curie measures the activity or decay events, with 1 Curie equal to 3.7 x 10^10 disintegrations per second.

What is the SI unit for measuring radioactivity and how is it defined? The SI unit is Becquerel (Bq), defined as 1 disintegration per second.

What property does Roentgen (R) measure in radiation? Roentgen measures the exposure or ionizing intensity of gamma and X-rays.

How many charges per cubic centimeter does 1 Roentgen represent? 1 Roentgen equals 2.1 x 10^9 charges per cubic centimeter.

Does Roentgen have an SI unit equivalent? No, Roentgen does not have an applicable SI unit equivalent.

What does Rad measure and what is its value in joules per gram? Rad measures energy absorbed, with 1 Rad equal to 1 x 10^-5 joules per gram.