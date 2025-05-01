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What does the unit Curie (Ci) measure in radioactivity? Curie measures the activity or decay events, with 1 Curie equal to 3.7 x 10^10 disintegrations per second. What is the SI unit for measuring radioactivity and how is it defined? The SI unit is Becquerel (Bq), defined as 1 disintegration per second. What property does Roentgen (R) measure in radiation? Roentgen measures the exposure or ionizing intensity of gamma and X-rays. How many charges per cubic centimeter does 1 Roentgen represent? 1 Roentgen equals 2.1 x 10^9 charges per cubic centimeter. Does Roentgen have an SI unit equivalent? No, Roentgen does not have an applicable SI unit equivalent. What does Rad measure and what is its value in joules per gram? Rad measures energy absorbed, with 1 Rad equal to 1 x 10^-5 joules per gram. How is Rad related to Roentgen? 1 Rad is equivalent to 1 Roentgen. What is the unit Gray (Gy) used for and how is it defined? Gray measures absorbed energy, with 1 Gray equal to 1 joule per kilogram. How many Rads are equivalent to 1 Gray? 1 Gray is equivalent to 100 Rads. What does REM stand for and how is it calculated? REM stands for 'Rads times Relative Biological Effectiveness (RBE)' and accounts for ionizing intensity and biological effects. What is the RBE value for X-rays, Gamma rays, and Beta particles? For X-rays, Gamma rays, and Beta particles, 1 RBE equals 1. What is the RBE value for Alpha particles? For Alpha particles, 1 RBE equals 20. What does Sievert (Sv) measure and how is it related to REM? Sievert measures tissue damage, with 1 Sievert equal to 100 REMs. Which unit is named after Madame Curie and what does it represent? The Curie (Ci) is named after Madame Curie and represents radioactivity or decay events. What property is measured by Gray and Rad units? Both Gray and Rad measure the energy absorbed by tissue from radiation.
Measuring Radioactivity quiz
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