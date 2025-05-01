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Measuring Radioactivity quiz

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  • What does the unit Curie (Ci) measure in radioactivity?
    Curie measures the activity or decay events, with 1 Curie equal to 3.7 x 10^10 disintegrations per second.
  • What is the SI unit for measuring radioactivity and how is it defined?
    The SI unit is Becquerel (Bq), defined as 1 disintegration per second.
  • What property does Roentgen (R) measure in radiation?
    Roentgen measures the exposure or ionizing intensity of gamma and X-rays.
  • How many charges per cubic centimeter does 1 Roentgen represent?
    1 Roentgen equals 2.1 x 10^9 charges per cubic centimeter.
  • Does Roentgen have an SI unit equivalent?
    No, Roentgen does not have an applicable SI unit equivalent.
  • What does Rad measure and what is its value in joules per gram?
    Rad measures energy absorbed, with 1 Rad equal to 1 x 10^-5 joules per gram.
  • How is Rad related to Roentgen?
    1 Rad is equivalent to 1 Roentgen.
  • What is the unit Gray (Gy) used for and how is it defined?
    Gray measures absorbed energy, with 1 Gray equal to 1 joule per kilogram.
  • How many Rads are equivalent to 1 Gray?
    1 Gray is equivalent to 100 Rads.
  • What does REM stand for and how is it calculated?
    REM stands for 'Rads times Relative Biological Effectiveness (RBE)' and accounts for ionizing intensity and biological effects.
  • What is the RBE value for X-rays, Gamma rays, and Beta particles?
    For X-rays, Gamma rays, and Beta particles, 1 RBE equals 1.
  • What is the RBE value for Alpha particles?
    For Alpha particles, 1 RBE equals 20.
  • What does Sievert (Sv) measure and how is it related to REM?
    Sievert measures tissue damage, with 1 Sievert equal to 100 REMs.
  • Which unit is named after Madame Curie and what does it represent?
    The Curie (Ci) is named after Madame Curie and represents radioactivity or decay events.
  • What property is measured by Gray and Rad units?
    Both Gray and Rad measure the energy absorbed by tissue from radiation.