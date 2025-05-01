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Molality definitions

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  • Molality
    A concentration unit expressing moles of solute per kilogram of solvent, independent of temperature changes.
  • Solute
    The component present in a smaller amount within a solution, dissolved by the solvent.
  • Solvent
    The component present in a larger amount in a solution, responsible for dissolving the solute.
  • Molarity
    A concentration unit defined as moles of solute per liter of solution, often compared with molality.
  • Osmolality
    A measure of dissolved particles in a solution, calculated by multiplying the number of ions by molality.
  • Ionic Compound
    A substance that dissociates into multiple ions when dissolved, affecting osmolality calculations.
  • Covalent Compound
    A substance that remains as single molecules in solution, contributing only one particle to osmolality.
  • Aqueous Solution
    A mixture where water acts as the solvent, commonly used in molality and osmolality examples.
  • Sodium Chloride
    A common ionic compound that dissociates into sodium and chloride ions, doubling the particle count in solution.
  • Glucose
    A covalent compound that does not dissociate in water, contributing only one particle per molecule to osmolality.
  • Mole Fraction
    A concentration unit representing the ratio of moles of a component to total moles in the solution.
  • Mass Percent
    A concentration unit expressing the mass of solute as a percentage of the total solution mass.
  • Dissociation
    The process by which ionic compounds separate into individual ions when dissolved in a solvent.