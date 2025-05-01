Molality A concentration unit expressing moles of solute per kilogram of solvent, independent of temperature changes.

Solute The component present in a smaller amount within a solution, dissolved by the solvent.

Solvent The component present in a larger amount in a solution, responsible for dissolving the solute.

Molarity A concentration unit defined as moles of solute per liter of solution, often compared with molality.

Osmolality A measure of dissolved particles in a solution, calculated by multiplying the number of ions by molality.

Ionic Compound A substance that dissociates into multiple ions when dissolved, affecting osmolality calculations.