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Molality A concentration unit expressing moles of solute per kilogram of solvent, independent of temperature changes. Solute The component present in a smaller amount within a solution, dissolved by the solvent. Solvent The component present in a larger amount in a solution, responsible for dissolving the solute. Molarity A concentration unit defined as moles of solute per liter of solution, often compared with molality. Osmolality A measure of dissolved particles in a solution, calculated by multiplying the number of ions by molality. Ionic Compound A substance that dissociates into multiple ions when dissolved, affecting osmolality calculations. Covalent Compound A substance that remains as single molecules in solution, contributing only one particle to osmolality. Aqueous Solution A mixture where water acts as the solvent, commonly used in molality and osmolality examples. Sodium Chloride A common ionic compound that dissociates into sodium and chloride ions, doubling the particle count in solution. Glucose A covalent compound that does not dissociate in water, contributing only one particle per molecule to osmolality. Mole Fraction A concentration unit representing the ratio of moles of a component to total moles in the solution. Mass Percent A concentration unit expressing the mass of solute as a percentage of the total solution mass. Dissociation The process by which ionic compounds separate into individual ions when dissolved in a solvent.
Molality definitions
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