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Molecular Formula Shows the actual count of each atom type present in a compound, reflecting its true chemical composition. Empirical Formula Represents the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms of each element in a compound, not the actual numbers. Subscript A small number written below and to the right of a chemical symbol, indicating the quantity of atoms in a formula. N Factor A multiplication value applied to the empirical formula's subscripts to obtain the molecular formula. Glucose A compound with a molecular formula derived by multiplying its empirical formula by an n factor of 6. Octane A compound whose molecular formula results from doubling the subscripts in its empirical formula. Salicylic Acid A compound where the empirical and molecular formulas are identical due to an n factor of 1. Element A pure substance consisting of only one type of atom, represented by a unique chemical symbol. Compound A substance formed from two or more elements chemically bonded in fixed proportions. Ratio A comparative value expressing the relative quantities of different atoms in a formula. Chemical Composition The specific arrangement and quantity of elements that make up a substance. Whole-Number Ratio A proportional relationship between atoms in a formula, expressed using integers only. Chemical Symbol A one- or two-letter abbreviation representing an element in a chemical formula.
Molecular Formula definitions
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