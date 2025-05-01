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Molecular Formula definitions

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  • Molecular Formula
    Shows the actual count of each atom type present in a compound, reflecting its true chemical composition.
  • Empirical Formula
    Represents the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms of each element in a compound, not the actual numbers.
  • Subscript
    A small number written below and to the right of a chemical symbol, indicating the quantity of atoms in a formula.
  • N Factor
    A multiplication value applied to the empirical formula's subscripts to obtain the molecular formula.
  • Glucose
    A compound with a molecular formula derived by multiplying its empirical formula by an n factor of 6.
  • Octane
    A compound whose molecular formula results from doubling the subscripts in its empirical formula.
  • Salicylic Acid
    A compound where the empirical and molecular formulas are identical due to an n factor of 1.
  • Element
    A pure substance consisting of only one type of atom, represented by a unique chemical symbol.
  • Compound
    A substance formed from two or more elements chemically bonded in fixed proportions.
  • Ratio
    A comparative value expressing the relative quantities of different atoms in a formula.
  • Chemical Composition
    The specific arrangement and quantity of elements that make up a substance.
  • Whole-Number Ratio
    A proportional relationship between atoms in a formula, expressed using integers only.
  • Chemical Symbol
    A one- or two-letter abbreviation representing an element in a chemical formula.