Molecular Formula Shows the actual count of each atom type present in a compound, reflecting its true chemical composition.

Empirical Formula Represents the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms of each element in a compound, not the actual numbers.

Subscript A small number written below and to the right of a chemical symbol, indicating the quantity of atoms in a formula.

N Factor A multiplication value applied to the empirical formula's subscripts to obtain the molecular formula.

Glucose A compound with a molecular formula derived by multiplying its empirical formula by an n factor of 6.

Octane A compound whose molecular formula results from doubling the subscripts in its empirical formula.