GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Chemical Reactions & Quantities

Molecular Formula

The molecular formula gives the actual number of atoms.

Molecular Formula

Molecular Formula

Content
Molecular Formula Example 1

What is the molecular formula for the following compound? 

Empirical Formula: NPCl                    Molar Mass:347.64 g/mol

Cortisol (MW = 362.47 g/mol), a known steroid hormone, is found to contain 69.6% carbon, 8.34% hydrogen, and 22.1% oxygen by mass. What is its molecular formula?

Elemental analysis of a pure compound indicated that the compound had 72.2% C, 8.50% H and the remainder as O. If 0.250 moles of the compound weighs 41.55 g, what is the molecular formula of the compound?

