Molecular Model A physical or visual representation using colored spheres to illustrate elements and their chemical bonds.

Color Coding A system where specific hues are assigned to elements, enabling quick identification in visual representations.

Hydrogen An element depicted by a white sphere in visual representations of atomic structures.

Carbon An element shown as a black sphere in models illustrating atomic arrangements.

Nitrogen An element indicated by a sky blue sphere in color-coded atomic diagrams.

Oxygen An element represented by a red sphere in models that display chemical bonding.