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Molecular Model A physical or visual representation using colored spheres to illustrate elements and their chemical bonds. Color Coding A system where specific hues are assigned to elements, enabling quick identification in visual representations. Hydrogen An element depicted by a white sphere in visual representations of atomic structures. Carbon An element shown as a black sphere in models illustrating atomic arrangements. Nitrogen An element indicated by a sky blue sphere in color-coded atomic diagrams. Oxygen An element represented by a red sphere in models that display chemical bonding. Fluorine An element visualized as a grayish off-white sphere in molecular representations. Phosphorus An element symbolized by a navy blue sphere in color-coded molecular structures. Sulfur An element marked by a lime green sphere in models of chemical compounds. Chlorine An element depicted as a forest green sphere in visualizations of molecular structures. Chemical Bond A connection between spheres in models, illustrating the linkage between atoms. Periodic Table A chart organizing elements, referenced for assigning colors in molecular representations. Sphere A three-dimensional shape used to symbolize an atom in physical or digital models.
Molecular Models definitions
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