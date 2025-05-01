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Molecular Models definitions

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  • Molecular Model
    A physical or visual representation using colored spheres to illustrate elements and their chemical bonds.
  • Color Coding
    A system where specific hues are assigned to elements, enabling quick identification in visual representations.
  • Hydrogen
    An element depicted by a white sphere in visual representations of atomic structures.
  • Carbon
    An element shown as a black sphere in models illustrating atomic arrangements.
  • Nitrogen
    An element indicated by a sky blue sphere in color-coded atomic diagrams.
  • Oxygen
    An element represented by a red sphere in models that display chemical bonding.
  • Fluorine
    An element visualized as a grayish off-white sphere in molecular representations.
  • Phosphorus
    An element symbolized by a navy blue sphere in color-coded molecular structures.
  • Sulfur
    An element marked by a lime green sphere in models of chemical compounds.
  • Chlorine
    An element depicted as a forest green sphere in visualizations of molecular structures.
  • Chemical Bond
    A connection between spheres in models, illustrating the linkage between atoms.
  • Periodic Table
    A chart organizing elements, referenced for assigning colors in molecular representations.
  • Sphere
    A three-dimensional shape used to symbolize an atom in physical or digital models.