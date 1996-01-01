Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Molecular Models represent a way to describe the chemical bonds between elements through the use of color-coded balls for elements.
Molecular Models Concept 1
Molecular Models Example 1
Determine the structural formula for the following compound given as a molecular model.
Which of the following molecular models represents the ammonia molecule, NH3?