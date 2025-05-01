Back
Hydroxyl Group An -OH unit bonded to an sp3 hybridized carbon, responsible for the characteristic properties of alcohols. sp3 Hybridized Carbon A carbon atom with four single bonds, forming a tetrahedral geometry, to which the -OH group attaches in alcohols. Modifier A change to the suffix of a parent hydrocarbon name indicating the presence of a functional group. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule that imparts characteristic chemical behavior, such as -OH in alcohols. Suffix The ending part of a compound's name, altered to reflect the presence of a functional group like -ol for alcohols. Substituent A branch or group attached to the main carbon chain, whose position must be specified in alcohol nomenclature. Parent Chain The longest continuous carbon chain containing the -OH group, forming the base for naming alcohols. Primary Alcohol A molecule where the carbon bearing the -OH group is attached to only one other carbon atom. Secondary Alcohol A molecule where the carbon with the -OH group is bonded to two other carbon atoms. Tertiary Alcohol A molecule where the carbon holding the -OH group is connected to three other carbon atoms. Methyl Alcohol A compound with an -OH group attached to a single carbon, not fitting into primary, secondary, or tertiary categories. Nomenclature A systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring clarity and consistency in identifying alcohols.
Naming Alcohols definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12