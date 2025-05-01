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Naming Alcohols definitions

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  • Hydroxyl Group
    An -OH unit bonded to an sp3 hybridized carbon, responsible for the characteristic properties of alcohols.
  • sp3 Hybridized Carbon
    A carbon atom with four single bonds, forming a tetrahedral geometry, to which the -OH group attaches in alcohols.
  • Modifier
    A change to the suffix of a parent hydrocarbon name indicating the presence of a functional group.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule that imparts characteristic chemical behavior, such as -OH in alcohols.
  • Suffix
    The ending part of a compound's name, altered to reflect the presence of a functional group like -ol for alcohols.
  • Substituent
    A branch or group attached to the main carbon chain, whose position must be specified in alcohol nomenclature.
  • Parent Chain
    The longest continuous carbon chain containing the -OH group, forming the base for naming alcohols.
  • Primary Alcohol
    A molecule where the carbon bearing the -OH group is attached to only one other carbon atom.
  • Secondary Alcohol
    A molecule where the carbon with the -OH group is bonded to two other carbon atoms.
  • Tertiary Alcohol
    A molecule where the carbon holding the -OH group is connected to three other carbon atoms.
  • Methyl Alcohol
    A compound with an -OH group attached to a single carbon, not fitting into primary, secondary, or tertiary categories.
  • Nomenclature
    A systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring clarity and consistency in identifying alcohols.