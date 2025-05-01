Hydroxyl Group An -OH unit bonded to an sp3 hybridized carbon, responsible for the characteristic properties of alcohols.

sp3 Hybridized Carbon A carbon atom with four single bonds, forming a tetrahedral geometry, to which the -OH group attaches in alcohols.

Modifier A change to the suffix of a parent hydrocarbon name indicating the presence of a functional group.

Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule that imparts characteristic chemical behavior, such as -OH in alcohols.

Suffix The ending part of a compound's name, altered to reflect the presence of a functional group like -ol for alcohols.

Substituent A branch or group attached to the main carbon chain, whose position must be specified in alcohol nomenclature.