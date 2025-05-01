What functional group is present in all alcohols? Alcohols contain a hydroxyl (OH) group attached to an sp3 hybridized carbon.

How is the suffix of an alkane name modified when naming an alcohol? The suffix 'e' in the alkane name is changed to 'ol' to indicate the presence of an alcohol.

What is the modifier for alcohols when naming them? The modifier is the change of the alkane suffix from 'e' to 'ol' due to the hydroxyl group.

Why must the location of the OH group be specified in the name of an alcohol? The location must be specified to indicate which carbon the OH group is attached to, as this affects the compound's identity.

What information must be included when naming an alcohol? You must include the locations of all substituents and the OH group, and modify the alkane suffix to 'ol'.

How are alcohols classified based on the carbon attached to the OH group? Alcohols are classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary depending on whether the OH-bearing carbon is attached to one, two, or three other carbons.