14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Naming Alcohols
1
concept
Rules for Naming Alcohols Concept 1
1m
2
example
Naming Alcohols Example 1
3m
3
ProblemProblem
Provide the systematic name for the following alcohol.
A
1-methyl-1-hydroxycyclohexane
B
1-methylcyclohexanol
C
1-methyl-1-hydroxyhexane
D
1-methylhexanol
4
ProblemProblem
Provide the formal name for the following alcohol.
A
3-isopropyl-4,5,6-trimethyloctanol
B
2-isopropyl-1,3,4,5-tetramethylheptanol
C
3-isopropyl-4,5,6-trimethyl-2-octanol
D
6-isopropyl-3,4,5-trimethyl-2-octanol
5
ProblemProblem
Which structure represents 2-bromo-2,3-dichloro-1-heptanol?
A
B
C
D
6
ProblemProblem
Name the following dialcohol.
A
hexane-3,6-diol
B
hexane-3,6-ol
C
heptane-3,6-diol
D
heptane-2,5-diol
7
ProblemProblem
Provide IUPAC name for the following trialcohol.
A
1,1-dibromohexane-1,3,5-triol
B
1,1-dibromopentane-1,2,4-triol
C
1,1-dibromopentane-2,4-diol
D
5,5-dibromopentane-2,4,5-triol
8
concept
Alcohol Classification Concept 2
1m
9
example
Alcohol Classification Example 2
undefinedm
10
ProblemProblem
Label each alcohol as primary, secondary, or tertiary.
A
B
C
D
Additional resources for Naming Alcohols
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (29)
- Name the following compounds:a. <IMAGE>b. <IMAGE>
- Draw structures for the following:a. 2,4-Dinitrophenolb. m-Ethylphenol
- Draw structures corresponding to the following names:b. 2,2-Diethylcyclohexanol
- Draw structures corresponding to the following names:a. 2,4-Dimethyl-2-heptanol
- Draw all possible cyclic C₇H₁₄O alcohol isomers having a cyclohexane ring and a methyl group. (Hint: Adapt the...
- Name the following compounds:c. <IMAGE>d. <IMAGE>
- a. Identify each alcohol named in Problem 14.32 as primary, secondary, or tertiary.
- Draw structures corresponding to the following names:e. 2,4-Dimethoxy-3-methylpentane
- Draw structures corresponding to the following names:f. 3,3-Dimethyl-1,6-heptanediol
- Write the formulas and IUPAC names for the following common alcohols (Hint: See Table 14.1).a. Rubbing alcohol
- Write the formulas and IUPAC names for the following common alcohols (Hint: See Table 14.1).d. Diol used as an...
- Name the following compounds:a. <IMAGE>b. <IMAGE>c. <IMAGE>
- Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:d. <IMAGE>
- Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:b. <IMAGE>
- Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)a. <IMAGE>
- Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:d. 4-bromoph...
- Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):a. <IMAGE>
- Write the balanced chemical equation for the complete combustion of each of the following compounds:b. 3-hexan...
- Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for each of the following: (12.1)b. 2-methyl-3-pentanol
- Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for each of the following: (12.1)d. 2,4-dibromophenol
- Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for all the alcohols that have the formula C₅H...
- Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):c. <IMAGE>
- Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):d. <IMAGE>
- Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:c. 2-methyl-...
- Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):d. <IMAGE>
- Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)c. <IMAGE>
- Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)b. <IMAGE>
- Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)c. <IMAGE>
- Are each of the following soluble, slightly soluble, or insoluble in water? Explain.a. CH₃—CH₂—CH₂—OH