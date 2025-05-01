Where does numbering start when naming an aldehyde? Numbering always starts at the carbonyl carbon, which is carbon number 1.

How is the alkane name modified when naming an aldehyde? The 'e' at the end of the alkane name is changed to 'al' to indicate an aldehyde.

What is the common name prefix for a one-carbon aldehyde? The prefix is 'form', so the compound is called formaldehyde.

What prefix is used for a two-carbon aldehyde in common naming? The prefix is 'acet', resulting in the name acetaldehyde.

What is the common name prefix for a three-carbon aldehyde? The prefix is 'propion', so the compound is called propionaldehyde.

Which prefix is used for a four-carbon aldehyde in common naming? The prefix is 'butyl', making the name butyraldehyde.