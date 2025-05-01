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Naming Aldehydes quiz

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  • Where does numbering start when naming an aldehyde?
    Numbering always starts at the carbonyl carbon, which is carbon number 1.
  • How is the alkane name modified when naming an aldehyde?
    The 'e' at the end of the alkane name is changed to 'al' to indicate an aldehyde.
  • What is the common name prefix for a one-carbon aldehyde?
    The prefix is 'form', so the compound is called formaldehyde.
  • What prefix is used for a two-carbon aldehyde in common naming?
    The prefix is 'acet', resulting in the name acetaldehyde.
  • What is the common name prefix for a three-carbon aldehyde?
    The prefix is 'propion', so the compound is called propionaldehyde.
  • Which prefix is used for a four-carbon aldehyde in common naming?
    The prefix is 'butyl', making the name butyraldehyde.
  • What is the prefix for a five-carbon aldehyde in common naming?
    The prefix is 'valor', so the compound is called valeraldehyde.
  • How are substituents on an aldehyde chain named?
    Substituents are named with their appropriate name and given a numerical location starting from the carbonyl carbon.
  • When naming substituted aldehydes, what is the first step?
    Identify the longest carbon chain that includes the aldehyde group.
  • If there is a tie in chain length when naming an aldehyde, which chain is chosen?
    Choose the chain with more substituents.
  • How is the location of a substituent indicated in an aldehyde's name?
    The location is indicated by a number, starting from the carbonyl carbon as carbon 1.
  • What is the common name for a four-carbon aldehyde with a chlorine on carbon 2?
    It is called 2-chlorobutyraldehyde.
  • What suffix is used in the common naming of simple aldehydes?
    The suffix 'aldehyde' is used after the appropriate prefix.
  • Why is the prefix 'valor' used for five-carbon aldehydes?
    It is related to the Roman numeral V, which stands for 5.
  • What functional group characterizes an aldehyde?
    An aldehyde has a carbonyl carbon bonded to a hydrogen atom.