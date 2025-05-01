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Where does numbering start when naming an aldehyde? Numbering always starts at the carbonyl carbon, which is carbon number 1. How is the alkane name modified when naming an aldehyde? The 'e' at the end of the alkane name is changed to 'al' to indicate an aldehyde. What is the common name prefix for a one-carbon aldehyde? The prefix is 'form', so the compound is called formaldehyde. What prefix is used for a two-carbon aldehyde in common naming? The prefix is 'acet', resulting in the name acetaldehyde. What is the common name prefix for a three-carbon aldehyde? The prefix is 'propion', so the compound is called propionaldehyde. Which prefix is used for a four-carbon aldehyde in common naming? The prefix is 'butyl', making the name butyraldehyde. What is the prefix for a five-carbon aldehyde in common naming? The prefix is 'valor', so the compound is called valeraldehyde. How are substituents on an aldehyde chain named? Substituents are named with their appropriate name and given a numerical location starting from the carbonyl carbon. When naming substituted aldehydes, what is the first step? Identify the longest carbon chain that includes the aldehyde group. If there is a tie in chain length when naming an aldehyde, which chain is chosen? Choose the chain with more substituents. How is the location of a substituent indicated in an aldehyde's name? The location is indicated by a number, starting from the carbonyl carbon as carbon 1. What is the common name for a four-carbon aldehyde with a chlorine on carbon 2? It is called 2-chlorobutyraldehyde. What suffix is used in the common naming of simple aldehydes? The suffix 'aldehyde' is used after the appropriate prefix. Why is the prefix 'valor' used for five-carbon aldehydes? It is related to the Roman numeral V, which stands for 5. What functional group characterizes an aldehyde? An aldehyde has a carbonyl carbon bonded to a hydrogen atom.
Naming Aldehydes quiz
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