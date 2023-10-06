15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Naming Aldehydes
1
concept
IUPAC Rules for Naming Aldehydes Concept 1
2
example
Naming Aldehydes Example 1
2m
3
ProblemProblem
Provide the systematic name for the following aldehyde.
A
4-fluoro-5-methylheptanal
B
4-fluoro-5-ethylhexanal
C
4-fluoro-5-methylheptanone
D
4-fluoro-5-ethylhexanone
4
ProblemProblem
Which of the following compounds represent 2-bromo-pentanal?
A
B
C
D
5
concept
Common Naming: Simple Aldehydes Concept 2
1m
6
example
Naming Aldehydes Example 2
7
concept
Common Naming: Substituted Aldehydes Concept 3
2m
8
ProblemProblem
Provide common name for following aldehyde.
A
3,3-dimethylbutyraldehyde
B
2,2-dimethylvaleraldehyde
C
1,1-dimethylvaleraldehyde
D
2,2-dimethylpentanal
9
ProblemProblem
Provide common name for given molecule.
A
3-ethylbenzylaldehyde
B
2-ethylbenzylaldehyde
C
3-ethylbenzaldehyde
D
2-ethylbenzaldehyde
