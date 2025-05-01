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IUPAC International organization that sets systematic rules for naming organic compounds, ensuring consistency worldwide. Nomenclature Systematic method for assigning names to chemical compounds based on established rules. Alkane Hydrocarbon molecule containing only single bonds between carbon atoms, with names ending in '-ane'. Prefix Short word segment placed at the start of an alkane name to indicate the number of carbon atoms present. Meth Prefix used for molecules containing a single carbon atom in their structure. Eth Prefix indicating the presence of two carbon atoms in a straight chain. Prop Prefix designating a three-carbon chain in an alkane molecule. But Prefix representing a four-carbon chain, commonly seen in basic organic molecules. Pent Prefix for a five-carbon chain, related to the term 'pentagon' for five sides. Hex Prefix signifying a six-carbon chain, similar to 'hexagon' with six sides. Hept Prefix used for a seven-carbon chain in alkane nomenclature. Oct Prefix for an eight-carbon chain, reminiscent of 'octagon' with eight sides. Non Prefix indicating a nine-carbon chain, less intuitive but standard in naming. Dec Prefix for a ten-carbon chain, related to 'decathlon' for ten events. Suffix Word ending, such as '-ane', used to indicate the compound is an alkane.
Naming Alkanes definitions
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Naming Alkanes
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