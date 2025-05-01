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Naming Alkanes definitions

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  • IUPAC
    International organization that sets systematic rules for naming organic compounds, ensuring consistency worldwide.
  • Nomenclature
    Systematic method for assigning names to chemical compounds based on established rules.
  • Alkane
    Hydrocarbon molecule containing only single bonds between carbon atoms, with names ending in '-ane'.
  • Prefix
    Short word segment placed at the start of an alkane name to indicate the number of carbon atoms present.
  • Meth
    Prefix used for molecules containing a single carbon atom in their structure.
  • Eth
    Prefix indicating the presence of two carbon atoms in a straight chain.
  • Prop
    Prefix designating a three-carbon chain in an alkane molecule.
  • But
    Prefix representing a four-carbon chain, commonly seen in basic organic molecules.
  • Pent
    Prefix for a five-carbon chain, related to the term 'pentagon' for five sides.
  • Hex
    Prefix signifying a six-carbon chain, similar to 'hexagon' with six sides.
  • Hept
    Prefix used for a seven-carbon chain in alkane nomenclature.
  • Oct
    Prefix for an eight-carbon chain, reminiscent of 'octagon' with eight sides.
  • Non
    Prefix indicating a nine-carbon chain, less intuitive but standard in naming.
  • Dec
    Prefix for a ten-carbon chain, related to 'decathlon' for ten events.
  • Suffix
    Word ending, such as '-ane', used to indicate the compound is an alkane.