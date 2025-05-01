IUPAC International organization that sets systematic rules for naming organic compounds, ensuring consistency worldwide.

Nomenclature Systematic method for assigning names to chemical compounds based on established rules.

Alkane Hydrocarbon molecule containing only single bonds between carbon atoms, with names ending in '-ane'.

Prefix Short word segment placed at the start of an alkane name to indicate the number of carbon atoms present.

Meth Prefix used for molecules containing a single carbon atom in their structure.

Eth Prefix indicating the presence of two carbon atoms in a straight chain.