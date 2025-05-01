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What does IUPAC stand for in organic chemistry nomenclature? IUPAC stands for the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. What suffix do all alkane names end with? All alkane names end with the suffix '-ane'. What is the prefix for a one-carbon alkane? The prefix for a one-carbon alkane is 'meth'. What is the name of the alkane with two carbon atoms? The alkane with two carbon atoms is called ethane. Which prefix is used for a three-carbon alkane? The prefix for a three-carbon alkane is 'prop'. What is the name of the alkane with four carbon atoms? The alkane with four carbon atoms is called butane. What prefix is used for a five-carbon alkane, and what common geometric shape is it related to? The prefix for a five-carbon alkane is 'pent', which is related to the pentagon, a five-sided shape. What is the name of the alkane with six carbon atoms? The alkane with six carbon atoms is called hexane. Which prefix is used for a seven-carbon alkane? The prefix for a seven-carbon alkane is 'hept'. What is the name of the alkane with eight carbon atoms? The alkane with eight carbon atoms is called octane. What prefix is used for a nine-carbon alkane? The prefix for a nine-carbon alkane is 'non'. What is the name of the alkane with ten carbon atoms? The alkane with ten carbon atoms is called decane. Why do alkane names use the '-ane' ending? The '-ane' ending indicates that the compound is an alkane, which is a saturated hydrocarbon. Up to how many carbon atoms are typically covered in introductory alkane naming? Introductory alkane naming typically covers chains with 1 to 10 carbon atoms. What is the systematic set of rules for naming organic compounds called? The systematic set of rules for naming organic compounds is called the IUPAC nomenclature system.
Naming Alkanes quiz
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Naming Alkanes
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