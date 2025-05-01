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Naming Alkanes quiz

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  • What does IUPAC stand for in organic chemistry nomenclature?
    IUPAC stands for the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry.
  • What suffix do all alkane names end with?
    All alkane names end with the suffix '-ane'.
  • What is the prefix for a one-carbon alkane?
    The prefix for a one-carbon alkane is 'meth'.
  • What is the name of the alkane with two carbon atoms?
    The alkane with two carbon atoms is called ethane.
  • Which prefix is used for a three-carbon alkane?
    The prefix for a three-carbon alkane is 'prop'.
  • What is the name of the alkane with four carbon atoms?
    The alkane with four carbon atoms is called butane.
  • What prefix is used for a five-carbon alkane, and what common geometric shape is it related to?
    The prefix for a five-carbon alkane is 'pent', which is related to the pentagon, a five-sided shape.
  • What is the name of the alkane with six carbon atoms?
    The alkane with six carbon atoms is called hexane.
  • Which prefix is used for a seven-carbon alkane?
    The prefix for a seven-carbon alkane is 'hept'.
  • What is the name of the alkane with eight carbon atoms?
    The alkane with eight carbon atoms is called octane.
  • What prefix is used for a nine-carbon alkane?
    The prefix for a nine-carbon alkane is 'non'.
  • What is the name of the alkane with ten carbon atoms?
    The alkane with ten carbon atoms is called decane.
  • Why do alkane names use the '-ane' ending?
    The '-ane' ending indicates that the compound is an alkane, which is a saturated hydrocarbon.
  • Up to how many carbon atoms are typically covered in introductory alkane naming?
    Introductory alkane naming typically covers chains with 1 to 10 carbon atoms.
  • What is the systematic set of rules for naming organic compounds called?
    The systematic set of rules for naming organic compounds is called the IUPAC nomenclature system.