What does IUPAC stand for in organic chemistry nomenclature? IUPAC stands for the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry.

What suffix do all alkane names end with? All alkane names end with the suffix '-ane'.

What is the prefix for a one-carbon alkane? The prefix for a one-carbon alkane is 'meth'.

What is the name of the alkane with two carbon atoms? The alkane with two carbon atoms is called ethane.

Which prefix is used for a three-carbon alkane? The prefix for a three-carbon alkane is 'prop'.

What is the name of the alkane with four carbon atoms? The alkane with four carbon atoms is called butane.