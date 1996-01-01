12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Naming Alkanes
3
ProblemProblem
Provide a skeletal structure for nonane.
Additional resources for Naming Alkanes
- Write the formulas of the three doubly brominated isomers formed when 2-methylpropane reacts with Br₂ in the p...
- Draw the following three isomers of C₅H₁₂ as condensed structures: <IMAGE>
- What are the IUPAC names of the following alkanes? <IMAGE>
- What are the IUPAC names of the following alkanes? <IMAGE>
- Draw the condensed structural formula for alkanes or the line-angle formula for cycloalkanes for each of the f...
- Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alkanes and cycloalkanes:a. <IMAGE>
- Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alkanes and cycloalkanes:c. <IMAGE>