Alkene A hydrocarbon featuring at least one carbon-carbon double bond, altering its chemical reactivity and naming.

Double Bond A pair of shared electron pairs between two carbons, restricting rotation and creating geometric isomerism.

Pi Bond A component of a double bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, preventing free rotation.

Parent Chain The longest continuous carbon sequence containing the double bond, serving as the base for naming.

Substituent An atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, whose position must be specified in nomenclature.

Geometric Isomer A compound with the same formula and connections but differing in spatial arrangement around a double bond.