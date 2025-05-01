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Naming Alkenes definitions

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  • Alkene
    A hydrocarbon featuring at least one carbon-carbon double bond, altering its chemical reactivity and naming.
  • Double Bond
    A pair of shared electron pairs between two carbons, restricting rotation and creating geometric isomerism.
  • Pi Bond
    A component of a double bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, preventing free rotation.
  • Parent Chain
    The longest continuous carbon sequence containing the double bond, serving as the base for naming.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, whose position must be specified in nomenclature.
  • Geometric Isomer
    A compound with the same formula and connections but differing in spatial arrangement around a double bond.
  • Cis Configuration
    A spatial arrangement where two groups attached to double-bonded carbons are on the same side.
  • Trans Configuration
    A spatial arrangement where two groups attached to double-bonded carbons are on opposite sides.
  • Cyclic Alkene
    A ring structure containing a double bond, where cis/trans notation is not applied due to ring constraints.
  • Nomenclature
    A systematic set of rules for naming organic compounds, specifying bond types and group positions.
  • Methyl Group
    A substituent consisting of one carbon bonded to three hydrogens, often used to illustrate isomerism.
  • Molecular Formula
    A representation showing the types and numbers of atoms in a molecule, identical for geometric isomers.
  • Spatial Orientation
    The three-dimensional arrangement of atoms or groups around a double bond, crucial for isomer identification.