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Alkene A hydrocarbon featuring at least one carbon-carbon double bond, altering its chemical reactivity and naming. Double Bond A pair of shared electron pairs between two carbons, restricting rotation and creating geometric isomerism. Pi Bond A component of a double bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, preventing free rotation. Parent Chain The longest continuous carbon sequence containing the double bond, serving as the base for naming. Substituent An atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, whose position must be specified in nomenclature. Geometric Isomer A compound with the same formula and connections but differing in spatial arrangement around a double bond. Cis Configuration A spatial arrangement where two groups attached to double-bonded carbons are on the same side. Trans Configuration A spatial arrangement where two groups attached to double-bonded carbons are on opposite sides. Cyclic Alkene A ring structure containing a double bond, where cis/trans notation is not applied due to ring constraints. Nomenclature A systematic set of rules for naming organic compounds, specifying bond types and group positions. Methyl Group A substituent consisting of one carbon bonded to three hydrogens, often used to illustrate isomerism. Molecular Formula A representation showing the types and numbers of atoms in a molecule, identical for geometric isomers. Spatial Orientation The three-dimensional arrangement of atoms or groups around a double bond, crucial for isomer identification.
Naming Alkenes definitions
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