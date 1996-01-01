13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Naming Alkenes
3
ProblemProblem
Provide systematic name for given alkene.
A
trans-2,7-dimethyl-3-octene
B
2,7-dimethyl-3-octane
C
trans-2,7-dimethyl-5-octene
D
2,7-dimethyl-5-octane
4
ProblemProblem
Provide systematic name for given alkene.
A
3-ethyl-5-hexene
B
4-isopropyl-1-hexene
C
4-ethyl-1-hexene
D
4-isopropyl-2-hexene
5
ProblemProblem
Draw a structure for cis-5-methyl-2-hexene.
A
B
C
D
6
ProblemProblem
Determine structure of the following alkene: 3-isopropylcyclohexene.
A
B
C
D
