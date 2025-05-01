What is the key structural feature that distinguishes alkenes from alkanes? Alkenes have at least one carbon-carbon double bond, while alkanes have only single bonds.

How is the name of an alkane modified to indicate the presence of a double bond? The ending '-ane' is changed to '-ene' to indicate a double bond, forming the name of an alkene.

What must be specified in the nomenclature of alkenes besides the parent chain? The location of the double bond and the positions of any substituents must be specified.

Why do geometric isomers exist in alkenes? Geometric isomers exist because rotation is restricted around the double bond due to its pi bond nature.

What terms are used to describe the relative positions of groups around a double bond in alkenes? The terms 'cis' and 'trans' are used to describe the relative positions of groups around the double bond.

When are the cis and trans notations applicable in alkenes? Cis and trans notations are used only when exactly two groups are attached to the carbons forming the double bond.