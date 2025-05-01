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Naming Alkenes quiz

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  • What is the key structural feature that distinguishes alkenes from alkanes?
    Alkenes have at least one carbon-carbon double bond, while alkanes have only single bonds.
  • How is the name of an alkane modified to indicate the presence of a double bond?
    The ending '-ane' is changed to '-ene' to indicate a double bond, forming the name of an alkene.
  • What must be specified in the nomenclature of alkenes besides the parent chain?
    The location of the double bond and the positions of any substituents must be specified.
  • Why do geometric isomers exist in alkenes?
    Geometric isomers exist because rotation is restricted around the double bond due to its pi bond nature.
  • What terms are used to describe the relative positions of groups around a double bond in alkenes?
    The terms 'cis' and 'trans' are used to describe the relative positions of groups around the double bond.
  • When are the cis and trans notations applicable in alkenes?
    Cis and trans notations are used only when exactly two groups are attached to the carbons forming the double bond.
  • How do you determine if an alkene is cis or trans?
    If the two groups are on the same side of the double bond, it is cis; if on opposite sides, it is trans.
  • What is the significance of the 'border' in determining cis/trans isomerism?
    The border is an imaginary line through the double-bonded carbons, used to compare the positions of attached groups.
  • What is a geometric isomer in the context of alkenes?
    A geometric isomer is a compound with the same molecular formula and connections but different spatial orientation around the double bond.
  • Can cis/trans notation be used for cyclic alkenes?
    No, cis/trans notation is not used for cyclic alkenes due to the structural constraints of the ring.
  • Why is rotation not possible around a double bond in alkenes?
    Rotation is not possible because the pi bond locks the atoms in place, preventing free rotation.
  • What happens if more than two groups are attached to the double-bonded carbons in an alkene?
    Cis/trans notation cannot be used; other naming conventions like E/Z are required.
  • What is the parent chain in alkene nomenclature?
    The parent chain is the longest continuous chain containing the double bond.
  • How do you indicate the position of the double bond in the name of an alkene?
    The position is indicated by the lowest-numbered carbon involved in the double bond.
  • What is the difference between a cis-alkene and a trans-alkene?
    In a cis-alkene, the groups are on the same side of the double bond; in a trans-alkene, they are on opposite sides.