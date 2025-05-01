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Naming Alkynes definitions

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  • Alkyne
    A hydrocarbon featuring a carbon-carbon triple bond, distinct from alkanes and alkenes by its suffix and bonding.
  • Triple Bond
    A chemical connection where two carbon atoms share three pairs of electrons, resulting in linear geometry.
  • Suffix
    A word ending in chemical nomenclature that indicates the type of hydrocarbon, such as '-yne' for alkynes.
  • Isomer
    A compound with the same molecular formula as another but a different arrangement; certain types are absent in alkynes.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, whose position must be specified in naming.
  • Numerical Location
    A number assigned to indicate the position of a triple bond or substituent within a carbon chain.
  • Alkane
    A saturated hydrocarbon with only single bonds, serving as a reference for naming other hydrocarbon types.
  • Alkene
    A hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, with naming rules similar to alkynes.
  • Nomenclature
    A systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring clarity and consistency in structure identification.
  • Modifier
    A change applied to a chemical name, such as altering the suffix to reflect the presence of a triple bond.
  • Cis Isomer
    A geometric variant where similar groups are on the same side of a double bond, not possible in alkynes.
  • Trans Isomer
    A geometric variant with similar groups on opposite sides of a double bond, absent in triple-bonded hydrocarbons.