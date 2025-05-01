Alkyne A hydrocarbon featuring a carbon-carbon triple bond, distinct from alkanes and alkenes by its suffix and bonding.

Triple Bond A chemical connection where two carbon atoms share three pairs of electrons, resulting in linear geometry.

Suffix A word ending in chemical nomenclature that indicates the type of hydrocarbon, such as '-yne' for alkynes.

Isomer A compound with the same molecular formula as another but a different arrangement; certain types are absent in alkynes.

Substituent An atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, whose position must be specified in naming.

Numerical Location A number assigned to indicate the position of a triple bond or substituent within a carbon chain.