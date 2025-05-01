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Alkyne A hydrocarbon featuring a carbon-carbon triple bond, distinct from alkanes and alkenes by its suffix and bonding. Triple Bond A chemical connection where two carbon atoms share three pairs of electrons, resulting in linear geometry. Suffix A word ending in chemical nomenclature that indicates the type of hydrocarbon, such as '-yne' for alkynes. Isomer A compound with the same molecular formula as another but a different arrangement; certain types are absent in alkynes. Substituent An atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, whose position must be specified in naming. Numerical Location A number assigned to indicate the position of a triple bond or substituent within a carbon chain. Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon with only single bonds, serving as a reference for naming other hydrocarbon types. Alkene A hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, with naming rules similar to alkynes. Nomenclature A systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring clarity and consistency in structure identification. Modifier A change applied to a chemical name, such as altering the suffix to reflect the presence of a triple bond. Cis Isomer A geometric variant where similar groups are on the same side of a double bond, not possible in alkynes. Trans Isomer A geometric variant with similar groups on opposite sides of a double bond, absent in triple-bonded hydrocarbons.
Naming Alkynes definitions
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Naming Alkynes
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