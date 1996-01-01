13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Naming Alkynes
Naming Alkynes
1
concept
Rules for Naming Alkynes Concept 1
2
example
Naming Alkynes Example 1
4m
3
ProblemProblem
Give a systematic name for this molecule.
A
10-methyl-8-propyl-4-undecyne
B
10-methyl-8-propyl-4-undecane
C
8-sec-butyl-4-undecene
D
8-tert-butyl-4-undecene
4
ProblemProblem
Draw a structure for 4-ethyl-7-phenyl-2-heptyne.
A
B
C
D
