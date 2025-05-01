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Naming Carboxylic Acids definitions

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  • Carboxylic Acid
    Organic compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to a hydroxyl group, forming the functional group COOH.
  • Carbonyl Carbon
    Central atom in the COOH group, always assigned position 1 in systematic naming.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    Functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, directly attached to the carbonyl carbon in COOH.
  • IUPAC Naming
    Systematic method where the parent alkane's 'e' is replaced with 'oic acid' for carboxylic acids.
  • Common Naming
    Traditional method using prefixes and the suffix 'ic acid', often with Greek letters for substituent positions.
  • Greek Letters
    Symbols like alpha, beta, gamma, delta used to indicate positions of substituents relative to the carboxyl group.
  • Dicarboxylic Acid
    Compound containing two carboxylic acid groups, often named with the suffix 'dioic acid' in IUPAC nomenclature.
  • Mnemonic
    Memory aid such as 'oh my such good apple pie' to recall the order of common dicarboxylic acids.
  • Oxalic Acid
    Simplest dicarboxylic acid, consisting of two carboxyl groups directly connected.
  • Malonic Acid
    Dicarboxylic acid with a single methylene group separating its two carboxyl groups.
  • Succinic Acid
    Dicarboxylic acid with two methylene groups between its carboxyl groups.
  • Glutaric Acid
    Dicarboxylic acid with three methylene groups linking its carboxyl groups.
  • Adipic Acid
    Dicarboxylic acid with four methylene groups, notable for its use in nylon production.
  • Methylene Group
    Structural unit consisting of a CH2 group, often found between carboxyl groups in dicarboxylic acids.