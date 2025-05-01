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Carboxylic Acid Organic compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to a hydroxyl group, forming the functional group COOH. Carbonyl Carbon Central atom in the COOH group, always assigned position 1 in systematic naming. Hydroxyl Group Functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, directly attached to the carbonyl carbon in COOH. IUPAC Naming Systematic method where the parent alkane's 'e' is replaced with 'oic acid' for carboxylic acids. Common Naming Traditional method using prefixes and the suffix 'ic acid', often with Greek letters for substituent positions. Greek Letters Symbols like alpha, beta, gamma, delta used to indicate positions of substituents relative to the carboxyl group. Dicarboxylic Acid Compound containing two carboxylic acid groups, often named with the suffix 'dioic acid' in IUPAC nomenclature. Mnemonic Memory aid such as 'oh my such good apple pie' to recall the order of common dicarboxylic acids. Oxalic Acid Simplest dicarboxylic acid, consisting of two carboxyl groups directly connected. Malonic Acid Dicarboxylic acid with a single methylene group separating its two carboxyl groups. Succinic Acid Dicarboxylic acid with two methylene groups between its carboxyl groups. Glutaric Acid Dicarboxylic acid with three methylene groups linking its carboxyl groups. Adipic Acid Dicarboxylic acid with four methylene groups, notable for its use in nylon production. Methylene Group Structural unit consisting of a CH2 group, often found between carboxyl groups in dicarboxylic acids.
Naming Carboxylic Acids definitions
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