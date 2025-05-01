Carboxylic Acid Organic compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to a hydroxyl group, forming the functional group COOH.

Carbonyl Carbon Central atom in the COOH group, always assigned position 1 in systematic naming.

Hydroxyl Group Functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, directly attached to the carbonyl carbon in COOH.

IUPAC Naming Systematic method where the parent alkane's 'e' is replaced with 'oic acid' for carboxylic acids.

Common Naming Traditional method using prefixes and the suffix 'ic acid', often with Greek letters for substituent positions.

Greek Letters Symbols like alpha, beta, gamma, delta used to indicate positions of substituents relative to the carboxyl group.