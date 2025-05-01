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Naming Carboxylic Acids quiz

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  • How is the parent alkane name modified when naming a carboxylic acid using IUPAC rules?
    The 'e' ending of the parent alkane is replaced with 'oic acid' to name a carboxylic acid.
  • Which carbon is always numbered as 1 in a carboxylic acid?
    The carbonyl carbon of the carboxylic acid is always numbered as 1.
  • What functional groups are present in a carboxylic acid?
    A carboxylic acid contains a carbonyl group (C=O) attached to a hydroxyl group (OH).
  • How are substituents near the carboxyl group indicated in common names?
    Greek letters (alpha, beta, gamma, delta) are used to indicate the position of substituents relative to the carboxyl group.
  • What does the Greek letter 'alpha' refer to in carboxylic acid nomenclature?
    The 'alpha' carbon is the first carbon adjacent to the carboxyl carbon.
  • How are dicarboxylic acids named using IUPAC rules?
    Dicarboxylic acids are named by keeping the parent chain name and adding the suffix 'dioic acid' without dropping the 'e'.
  • What is the IUPAC name for oxalic acid?
    The IUPAC name for oxalic acid is ethanedioic acid.
  • What mnemonic helps remember the common names of dicarboxylic acids?
    The mnemonic 'oh my such good apple pie' helps remember oxalic, malonic, succinic, glutaric, adipic, and pimelic acids.
  • How many carboxyl groups are present in a dicarboxylic acid?
    A dicarboxylic acid contains two carboxyl (COOH) groups.
  • What is the common name for the dicarboxylic acid with one methylene (CH2) group between the carboxyl groups?
    The common name is malonic acid.
  • Which dicarboxylic acid is important in the manufacture of nylon stockings?
    Adipic acid is used in the manufacture of nylon stockings.
  • What is the common name for the dicarboxylic acid with two methylene (CH2) groups between the carboxyl groups?
    The common name is succinic acid.
  • What is the common name for the dicarboxylic acid with three methylene (CH2) groups between the carboxyl groups?
    The common name is glutaric acid.
  • What is the common name for the dicarboxylic acid with four methylene (CH2) groups between the carboxyl groups?
    The common name is adipic acid.
  • What is the common name for the dicarboxylic acid with five methylene (CH2) groups between the carboxyl groups?
    The common name is pimelic acid.