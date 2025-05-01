Back
How is the parent alkane name modified when naming a carboxylic acid using IUPAC rules? The 'e' ending of the parent alkane is replaced with 'oic acid' to name a carboxylic acid. Which carbon is always numbered as 1 in a carboxylic acid? The carbonyl carbon of the carboxylic acid is always numbered as 1. What functional groups are present in a carboxylic acid? A carboxylic acid contains a carbonyl group (C=O) attached to a hydroxyl group (OH). How are substituents near the carboxyl group indicated in common names? Greek letters (alpha, beta, gamma, delta) are used to indicate the position of substituents relative to the carboxyl group. What does the Greek letter 'alpha' refer to in carboxylic acid nomenclature? The 'alpha' carbon is the first carbon adjacent to the carboxyl carbon. How are dicarboxylic acids named using IUPAC rules? Dicarboxylic acids are named by keeping the parent chain name and adding the suffix 'dioic acid' without dropping the 'e'. What is the IUPAC name for oxalic acid? The IUPAC name for oxalic acid is ethanedioic acid. What mnemonic helps remember the common names of dicarboxylic acids? The mnemonic 'oh my such good apple pie' helps remember oxalic, malonic, succinic, glutaric, adipic, and pimelic acids. How many carboxyl groups are present in a dicarboxylic acid? A dicarboxylic acid contains two carboxyl (COOH) groups. What is the common name for the dicarboxylic acid with one methylene (CH2) group between the carboxyl groups? The common name is malonic acid. Which dicarboxylic acid is important in the manufacture of nylon stockings? Adipic acid is used in the manufacture of nylon stockings. What is the common name for the dicarboxylic acid with two methylene (CH2) groups between the carboxyl groups? The common name is succinic acid. What is the common name for the dicarboxylic acid with three methylene (CH2) groups between the carboxyl groups? The common name is glutaric acid. What is the common name for the dicarboxylic acid with four methylene (CH2) groups between the carboxyl groups? The common name is adipic acid. What is the common name for the dicarboxylic acid with five methylene (CH2) groups between the carboxyl groups? The common name is pimelic acid.
Naming Carboxylic Acids quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15