How is the parent alkane name modified when naming a carboxylic acid using IUPAC rules? The 'e' ending of the parent alkane is replaced with 'oic acid' to name a carboxylic acid.

Which carbon is always numbered as 1 in a carboxylic acid? The carbonyl carbon of the carboxylic acid is always numbered as 1.

What functional groups are present in a carboxylic acid? A carboxylic acid contains a carbonyl group (C=O) attached to a hydroxyl group (OH).

How are substituents near the carboxyl group indicated in common names? Greek letters (alpha, beta, gamma, delta) are used to indicate the position of substituents relative to the carboxyl group.

What does the Greek letter 'alpha' refer to in carboxylic acid nomenclature? The 'alpha' carbon is the first carbon adjacent to the carboxyl carbon.

How are dicarboxylic acids named using IUPAC rules? Dicarboxylic acids are named by keeping the parent chain name and adding the suffix 'dioic acid' without dropping the 'e'.