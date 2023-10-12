16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Naming Carboxylic Acids
IUPAC Rules for Naming Carboxylic Acids Concept 1
IUPAC Rules for Naming Carboxylic Acids Example 1
If the substituent name of the OH group is hydroxy in the presence of a carboxylic acid, provide the systematic name for the following compound.
A
5-ethyl-4-hydroxyoctanoic acid
B
4-ethyl-5-hydroxyoctanoic acid
C
5- isopropyl-4-hydroxyoctanoic acid
D
4-isopropyl-5-hydroxyoctanoic acid
Common Naming: Carboxylic Acids Concept 2
Common Naming: Carboxylic Acids Example 2
Provide a common name for following molecule.
A
2,5-hydroxybutyric acid
B
α,β-dihydroxypentanoic acid
C
2,5-dihydroxybutyric acid
D
α,β-dihydroxyvaleric acid
Naming Dicarboxylic Acids Concept 3
Naming Dicarboxylic Acids Example 3
Give IUPAC name for the following dicarboxylic acid.
A
3-ethylheptanedioic acid
B
5-ethylheptadioic acid
C
3-methylhexadioic acid
D
5-ethylhexanedioic acid
Draw a structure for the given common name: α-bromo-β-hydroxyadipic acid.
A
B
C
D
