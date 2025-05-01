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Ionic Compound A substance formed from the electrostatic attraction between a positive ion and a negative ion. Cation A positively charged ion, often a metal or the ammonium ion, written first in a compound's name. Anion A negatively charged ion, typically a nonmetal or a polyatomic ion, named second in a compound. Polyatomic Ion A charged group of covalently bonded atoms acting as a single ion in compounds. Roman Numeral A symbol used in names to indicate the specific positive charge of a metal with multiple possible charges. Base Name The unchanged portion at the start of a nonmetal's name, used before adding the 'ide' ending. Suffix An ending added to the base name of a nonmetal, such as 'ide', to form the anion's name. Transition Metal A metal element that can have more than one possible positive charge, often requiring a Roman numeral. Main Group Element An element from groups 1A to 8A, usually with a single predictable charge in compounds. Ammonium A polyatomic ion with the formula NH4+, serving as a common positive ion in compounds. Phosphate A polyatomic ion with a negative charge, retaining its full name when part of a compound. Nitrate A polyatomic ion with a negative charge, keeping its name unchanged in compound naming. Charge The electrical property, positive or negative, that determines how ions combine in compounds. Halogen A group 7A nonmetal element, forming anions with base names like chlor, brom, or iod.
Naming Ionic Compounds definitions
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