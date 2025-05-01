Ionic Compound A substance formed from the electrostatic attraction between a positive ion and a negative ion.

Cation A positively charged ion, often a metal or the ammonium ion, written first in a compound's name.

Anion A negatively charged ion, typically a nonmetal or a polyatomic ion, named second in a compound.

Polyatomic Ion A charged group of covalently bonded atoms acting as a single ion in compounds.

Roman Numeral A symbol used in names to indicate the specific positive charge of a metal with multiple possible charges.

Base Name The unchanged portion at the start of a nonmetal's name, used before adding the 'ide' ending.